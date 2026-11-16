Conor McGregor Chimes In as Kayla Harrison Delivers Jesus-Inspired Message and Deep Christian Faith at UFC 334

“Pray as though everything depended on God. Work as though everything depended on you,” St. Augustine once stated. Seventeen months after becoming UFC bantamweight champion, Kayla Harrison had prayer on her mind as she prepared to defend her title. Facing an all-time great, there were questions about whether she could get the job done. But she prevailed and, in the end, claimed a historic victory by defeating Amanda Nunes via fourth-round stoppage. As she rejoiced in the moment, Harrison’s words found an audience far beyond the arena.

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“🥰🙏,” the cryptic message from Conor McGregor read.

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The post followed Harrison’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“I think I’m still in shock, Joe,” the bantamweight champion stated. “I just want to say that, listen, if I had won tonight, amazing. If I had lost tonight, okay, if I never won a gold medal, none of it really matters because Jesus plus nothing is everything.

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“So, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I pray for everyone who doesn’t know him, and you hear me right now that you come to have a relationship with him because it’s a piece that you’ll never understand until you have him in your life.”

Across eight years as a professional, Harrison has suffered only one loss. Before becoming UFC champion, she held the Professional Fighters League (PFL)’s lightweight title twice. Yet, despite those accomplishments, Harrison’s resume lacked one thing in particular—a victory over an opponent of the highest caliber.

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While Harrison had already beaten legend Holly Holm and former two-time bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, one major name was still missing from her resume: Amanda Nunes. A former longtime bantamweight champion, the two-division titleholder is widely considered the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

Though she had been out of the cage for over three years, Nunes remained the benchmark in women’s MMA. A victory over her would establish Harrison as the best fighter of her generation.

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Beyond their championship credentials, Harrison and Nunes reportedly shared a complicated, tense history from their time as training partners at the well-known American Top Team (ATT) gym. Nunes reportedly kept her distance from Harrison and questioned her career trajectory as well.

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Harrison, meanwhile, hadn’t fought since she became UFC bantamweight on June 7, 2025. Her time away from competition stemmed from serious health issues, including herniated discs that forced her to undergo neck surgery. Her recovery ultimately led to Harrison withdrawing from a scheduled bout against Nunes at UFC 324.

The two were subsequently linked for a fight at UFC 331 later in September before the matchup was rescheduled for November 14.

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This wasn’t the first time Harrison had publicly thanked God for his blessings.

Kayla Harrison leaves no doubt about where her gratitude lies

“This is for anyone who’s ever felt hopeless, who’s wanted to quit, who’s wanted to give up,” she said last year after stopping Penna in the second round. “I’ll tell you what, on Thursday night, I wanted to quit. I wanted to give up. But there’s still a small voice inside of you that will tell you, ‘Don’t give up.’ So, don’t give up.

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“This is for all the moms, especially the single moms. I know it’s hard and I know it feels like you’re being punished, but you’re not. You’re being positioned, and you have a place in those children’s lives. You’re there for a reason. You’re seen. God has a plan for you.

“And lastly, I want to say UFC 316 in the Bible. It says in John 3:16 that God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son so that we might have eternal life. And it is because of him, through him, that I have these gifts. And so they are all for his glory. Thank you, God.”

McGregor appeared to take notice of Harrison’s reflections on her faith, given his own increasingly public embrace of Christianity.

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Although he grew up in a Catholic family in Dublin, the former champion once described himself as not particularly religious.

His increasingly open expressions of faith became especially apparent in October 2025, when he spoke about being saved and living according to God’s teachings at a BKFC press conference in Rome.

In a June 2026 interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor reflected on how difficult experiences had strengthened his relationship with God. Those challenges included his 2021 leg injury during the Poirier rematch, an 18-month anti-doping suspension for missed testing appointments and significant legal proceedings.

Following his July 2026 fight with Max Holloway, he also shared the Nicene Creed on social media, further demonstrating his willingness to discuss Christianity publicly.