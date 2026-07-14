Conor McGregor Confirms Surgery After UFC 329 Injury, Shares Future Plan Amid Contract Situation

The central figure in the events that unfolded at the T-Mobile Arena two days ago has provided an update. Following his loss, which came just a minute into his comeback bout against Max Holloway at UFC 329, Conor McGregor has shared that he will need surgery to treat the knee injury that led to the fight stoppage.

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In a lengthy Instagram post, Conor McGregor thanked God for his blessings while also offering some hints about his future.

“I am not a victim of my circumstances; I overcome them,” the final part of his message read. “God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer! Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God! I trust in You, Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You God.”

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Making a return after five years away from the sport, many expected Conor McGregor to make an emphatic comeback. Instead, the rematch with Holloway turned into an anticlimactic affair when McGregor lunged with a jumping, spinning roundhouse kick. It was only when it landed on the canvas that he came down awkwardly, causing his right knee to buckle beneath him. The fight ended one minute and nine seconds into the first round. While he now has to deal with a potentially career-threatening injury, McGregor appears confident about making a comeback that could eventually fulfill his contractual obligations with the UFC—one last fight in the promotion.

To set the record clear, the finer details of McGregor’s injuries remain limited, but it’s safe to assume an injury of this nature, especially an ACL tear, will require him to be out of the Octagon for at least a year.

Speaking about the injury during the UFC 329 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White suspected a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and said the full picture would emerge after McGregor underwent an MRI scan. The Irish superstar did not attend the post-fight press conference, as is customary, and was instead taken to the hospital for further examination.

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To put some historical context, McGregor suffered a similar injury back in August 2013 when he fought Max Holloway for the first time in Boston. But unlike their latest meeting, however, that bout ran its full course, with McGregor winning by a unanimous decision. It was only after the win in 2013, when an MRI was conducted, that details of McGregor suffering a torn ACL, as well as a strained MCL, emerged, forcing him to undergo reconstructive surgery at the time. As a result, the Irishman remained out of action for the next ten months.

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As such, the manner in which his recent bout against Max Holloway ended in an eerily similar way with the same injury has sparked a wave of rumors and speculation. Some believe McGregor was already carrying an injury when he stepped into the octagon this past weekend against his former opponent. As the speculation gathered momentum, McGregor pushed back on social media, saying, “The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense.”

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Dana White offered a similar response. Addressing the issue during the post-fight presser, he pointed out that not a single person identified any problem with McGregor during the pre-fight events.

The discussions surrounding McGregor potentially carrying a pre-fight medical issue, however, continue to linger. The latest development saw a user share footage of McGregor reportedly visiting Newport Pain Management Clinic just four days before the fight. To many observers, it appeared McGregor had a limp as he walked onto the premises.

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The bigger question, however, is what the latest incident means for McGregor’s future in the UFC.

Conor McGregor isn’t ready to walk away vs. Reality check

Reports indicate that the former two-division champion has two fights remaining on a contract that does not include pay-per-view (PPV) revenue sharing. Of those two fights, the one against Holloway has now passed, leaving him with just one remaining bout on the deal that should potentially take place next year in April.

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Notably, McGregor renegotiated his deal with the UFC ahead of the bout against Holloway. As the interview with Ariel Helwani suggested, he was not particularly happy with the agreement since it still fell short of his market value.

Despite those circumstances, including his injury and contractual limitations, McGregor has expressed optimism about making a comeback. That makes it important to understand what could lie ahead for McGregor if he returns after recovering.

Alongside the Holloway fight, his previous bout against Dustin Poirier ended in a similar fashion after he suffered a broken lower tibia, resulting in a first-round stoppage. McGregor is now 38 years old. Taken together, those realities leave his options increasingly limited.

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One positive development is that Max Holloway, who wasn’t particularly happy with the fight ending without any meaningful exchange, has expressed an interest in a trilogy fight. Many fans, however, appear opposed to the idea as well. If a third fight with Holloway fails to materialize, attention could potentially shift towards forty-year-old Michael Chandler.

That’s a matchup that has been building for some time. McGregor and Chandler were, in fact, scheduled to headline UFC 303 back in June 2024. The fight, however, was cancelled after McGregor pulled out, citing a toe injury.