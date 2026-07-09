Conor McGregor Has a Bold Take on Islam Makhachev’s Retirement, Picks Him Over Khabib Nurmagomedov

With just a few days remaining before he steps back into the cage, Conor McGregor decided to stir the pot in his inimitable style. In a surprising move, the former two-division UFC champion heaped praises on Islam Makhachev, the protégé of his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, against whom his rivalry defined the last decade in UFC history.

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“He’s above Khabib,” McGregor stated bluntly during an interview with Complex’s Jordan Rose. “He is above Khabib. Finishes, body of work, and both divisions. For sure, he is. Still in it. Still at it. People are impressionable, talking to him to get out of it. There’s a lot left in that boy, and he should recognize that and keep going. I have him above both his teammates there, in Cormier and [Khabib].”

What makes Conor McGregor’s assessment of Makhachev’s career particularly noteworthy is that it comes just days ahead of his comeback bout. In two days’ time, the Dubliner will face off against former opponent Max Holloway in a welterweight fight that will headline a stacked card at the T-Mobile Arena. The timing of McGregor’s remarks is what makes them stand out. While McGregor’s beef with Nurmagomedov and his camp is a fairly documented affair, the fact that he would single out one of its most famous members, who currently reigns as a champion in the very weight class in which he is set to fight Holloway, should raise a few eyebrows.

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With his historic wins in two weight classes, an unmatched 16-fight win streak that ties the UFC record of legend Anderson Silva, and his control over four pound-for-pound-ranked stars, Islam Makhachev deserves outright consideration among the UFC’s all-time greats.

So in that context, there are two ways McGregor’s comments about the welterweight champion could be interpreted.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_045 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

First, and perhaps more significantly, they could be viewed through the lens of a potential title shot. With Alex Pereira falling short in his attempt to become the UFC’s first three-division champion when Ciryl Gane routed him at the White House card, McGregor, the promotion’s first two-division title holder, may already have set his eyes on becoming a champion in a third weight class as his career enters its final stretch.

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After the five-year layoff, he remains unranked among the contenders at 170 lbs. But given his status and the fact that he still remains one of the UFC’s biggest draws, he would likely find himself in title contention if he defeats Holloway this Saturday night. Dana White has also not ruled out that scenario explicitly.

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Speaking about the potential matchup with Makhachev, McGregor said last year, “I’m self-motivated, and I for sure want a crack at that belt. I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt to go for the triple crown… It would be a good fight (Me vs. Makhachev), a good scrap. Southpaw vs. southpaw.”

McGregor’s interest in the matchup is not entirely one-sided. While Makhachev’s trainer, Javier Mendez, has previously sounded positive about the fight between Makhachev and McGregor, the champion himself has also termed McGregor’s return to the UFC as something positive for the sport.

At the same time, Makhachev, who is scheduled to make his first welterweight title defense against Ian Machado Garry next month, has picked Holloway to hand the Irish star a loss on his return.

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The other way McGregor’s remarks about Makhachev could be reviewed is in relation to his bitter feud with the Russian champion’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev wins Conor McGregor’s respect; Khabib Nurmagomedov still doesn’t

To set the record straight, no one would expect McGregor to acknowledge Nurmagomedov’s accomplishments, despite the fact that he frequently ranks among the greatest, not only because of his flawless 29-0 unbeaten record but also for the fact that he established his dominance during one of the most competitive eras in UFC lightweight history.

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However, to McGregor, those accomplishments remain overrated.

“That guy’s done nothing in the sport. 13 fights he’s had in the company; that’s it. And three against named opponents. I was off the yacht [when I fought him]; I was doing bad things on the yacht. I was partying heavily, and I was with my eyeballs in court cases and all of this,” McGregor said. “I hadn’t fought in two years. I was worth $200 million. I come back and fight this f–king guy; I’ve done four rounds with him. I had a broken toe three weeks before the belt. This guy is nothing. Then, where is he now also? He’s gone.”

So, by heaping praise on the protégé, McGregor may well be aiming at two targets with a single move: positioning himself for a title shot while also attempting to drive a wedge between the protégé and his mentor.

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Whether McGregor’s usual tactic of going fully verbal before a major event to draw attention and divide opinions achieves its intended effect remains to be seen. Before any of that, however, he first needs to secure a win over Holloway, who has been considerably more active than McGregor in recent years.

Second, and more significantly, if he wins and if the UFC accepts his claim to face Makhachev, that would represent a tall order for a man who, despite his losses and lengthy break, still rates himself above everyone else in the pantheon of all-time greats in the UFC.