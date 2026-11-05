Conor McGregor Leaks UFC Exit Plan and Bare-Knuckle Debut in Hot Mic Gaffe

Conor McGregor may not become the first three-division champion in the UFC, but he can still try to become one even if that means fighting on a different platform. The scenario became apparent during a recent appearance at Hype Italy. Speaking with media, McGregor, who has one fight left on his UFC contract, brazenly exposed his final exit strategy and revealed a transition to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the brand he co-owns.

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“I really enjoy bareknuckle fighting,” McGregor remarked. “I don’t think there is any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist—maybe I’m saying this because I had a bad time out the last time.

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“Good MMA—really good MMA—is hard to beat, but bareknuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage.”

But McGregor doesn’t want to restrict himself with mere appreciations. Expanding his horizons, the Irish star wants to open a new chapter in his fighting career and extend his legacy.

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“I’m looking forward to a bareknuckle fight myself,” he said when pressed if he would compete in a bar knuckle bout. “Big chance. Big chance! I’m going to lay down my gloves in that Octagon for my final UFC contract (fight), but not to retire—to announce bareknuckle. Teeth come and go, just like a nose.”

McGregor’s comments center on his current situation. After a five-year layoff, on July 11, 2026, he returned to face old rival Max Holloway at UFC 329. But the attempt ended in disaster as McGregor broke his knee while maneuvering a kick, resulting in a first-round loss by TKO.

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Reports subsequently indicated that McGregor had commenced the recovery process following a surgery.

Imago July 11, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR poses before the fight start during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260711_zsp_o117_079 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“I’m ahead of the curve,” McGregor said in an interview, according to MMA Fighting. “Swelling is down. I’m off the crutch two-three weeks. In fact, I was able to get off the crutch a little bit sooner than they had wished. I’m in a great spot.

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“But the baby needs to gel back together. It takes 9-12. In nine, you’ll get cleared. This time, I think I’m going to take that time. So 9-12 gives me ample time.”

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The setback, nonetheless, fueled speculations about his future.

“When you’re his age and you’ve taken five years off, Father Time is undefeated,” UFC CEO Dana White stated. “He’s looking into knee surgery and is going to undergo physical therapy. Once the doctor says, ‘Hey, you’re ready to start training full-time,’ then we’ll start talking about what’s next for Conor.”

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Amid that uncertainty, comments from John Kavanagh provided much-needed clarity. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the veteran trainer who has been in the Irish star’s corner for over two decades, revealed that McGregor wants to continue fighting and suggested a tentative timeline for his comeback.

“I guess it’ll be next year before he can start returning to, obviously, you know, MMA-type training,” he said. “He’s going through his rehab now. And he’s back. He looks pretty good to me. He looks to be moving around quite well.

“So he’s been very aggressive with his therapy and his recovery. And then I guess we wait to see what happens next year. Who knows, maybe I am back talking to you next summer.”

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For McGregor, the transition from the UFC to bare knuckle should not be challenging.

Conor McGregor ready to find out just how far he can go

On August 26, 2017, he stepped into the ring against Floyd Mayweather and became the catalyst for one of the biggest boxing fights of the era, generating a record-breaking pay-per-view revenue.

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Two years ago, McGregor was lined up for a matchup against Michael Chandler. But their scheduled bout on June 29, 2024, at UFC 303 was cancelled after McGregor injured his toe.

In the meantime, in April of that year, McGregor acquired part-ownership of the BKFC.

Expecting a rescheduled date for the Chandler fight, McGregor dropped a few hints about his future while speaking at a press conference in Marbella, Spain.

“For me, I’ve got a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract,” he said. “But for sure we have three lightweights up here, and I have my eye on all of this. I’m not here up here just as a knower, player-manager. I’d title myself on this.”

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“Make no mistake about it, this is a viable option, and in my opinion, it’s the only option. I don’t want to see, nor do I give a f***, about UFC fighters going to PFL or another promotion. You need to break it up; you need to mix it up and come and try something new to try and break into that next level of superstardom, of respect, of money, and of power. We have all that at BKFC.”

Beyond the contractual obligations, the likely reason why McGregor was so keen about returning to the UFC was that he wanted to carve out a career-defining legacy. After defeating Holloway, he could have claimed a shot at Islam Makhachev’s welterweight title fight and become the first-ever three-division UFC champion before his final exit.

The loss and injury seem to have closed that window.

Sensing that he may still have some fighting left in him, McGregor therefore wants to explore an option where his legacy as an all-time great fighter who has fought across multiple platforms is confirmed.

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If McGregor fights in the BKFC, he will not be the first fighter who has stepped into a bout promoted by the company he owns.

Jake Paul has consistently featured in cards backed by his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Similarly, in July 2024, former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal headlined an event co-promoted by his Gamebred Boxing, in which he faced Nate Diaz.