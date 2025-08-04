Conor McGregor ‘Mentally Broken’ at UFC 229 as Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Training Secrets

It had all the ingredients of a Hollywood blockbuster. Dana White hailed it as ‘the greatest fight in UFC history,’ and perhaps rightfully so. That may be why, even after seven years, the showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for lightweight supremacy still resonates with millions of fans. Beyond the hype, the buildup was unforgettable. McGregor infamously hurled a dolly at the bus carrying Nurmagomedov and his team. The post-fight brawl between the Russian and members of McGregor’s camp only added more drama. And then there was the money. It generated nearly 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, making it the highest-grossing event in UFC history.

Though talk of a rematch surfaced briefly, both mixed martial arts icons eventually moved on. Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect 29-0 record after defending his title against Justin Gaethje in 2020. McGregor fought for another year but hasn’t returned to the cage since back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, despite occasional rumors. In a recent appearance, Khabib Nurmagomedov reflected on one of MMA’s most iconic showdowns. And what he revealed echoed something McGregor had said long ago.

Speaking at the Miftaah Institute in New York, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that, unlike most of his opponents, he defeated Conor McGregor not just physically but mentally as well. “Most of the times when I beat my opponents, I beat them physically. But I beat this guy both physically and mentally. I’m a very dangerous guy when I use my mental part. I’m a very bad opponent when I use both sides,” the translation from Russian read.

Nurmagomedov emphasized that he becomes a far more dangerous opponent when combining mental strength with fighting skill. McGregor tried to get inside his head during the buildup to their bout but made a costly mistake. He underestimated Nurmagomedov’s mental toughness. Reportedly, Nurmagomedov told the Irishman, “I’m not only going to change your face, I’m going to change your mind.” The reason was clear: McGregor had ‘crossed the line.’

When asked to elaborate, the Dagestani wrestling icon dismissed the specifics as less important than what ultimately unfolded. According to Nurmagomedov, McGregor raised the hype to unsustainable heights. But failed to prepare for the fall. “I don’t think he was ready. And everything that happens to him after that—I don’t want to say his name—it’s all punishment. It’s punishment.”

The October 6, 2018, bout ended in a one-sided defeat for McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor: A humbling night with no silver lining

Dominating the fight with relentless wrestling and ground control, Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned Conor McGregor with a massive overhand right in the second round. The Irishman showed resilience, but he had no answer when the Russian champion locked in a neck crank. McGregor was forced to tap out, bringing the bout to a definitive end.

After the fight, Conor McGregor offered a surprisingly candid analysis, admitting he lost ‘fair and square.’ “I end up beaten fair and square,” he wrote, adding that he would return with renewed confidence. “It was a great fight, and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared.”

Times have changed. Khabib Nurmagomedov now enjoys a well-earned reputation as a world-renowned trainer. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has ventured into multiple projects, including part ownership of the bare-knuckle fighting championship. Yet, he still seems to entertain thoughts of a return to the cage. Recent reports suggest he could be part of the 2026 UFC White House card.

