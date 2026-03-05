Conor McGregor Offered UFC Title Shot Amid 2026 Summer Return Talks

“It’s a no-name up next for me possibly, folks. I Accept,” Conor McGregor posted on social media, hinting at his potential comeback. With his name unlikely to feature on the much-anticipated White House card based on the latest reports, the former UFC champion now eyes a summer return. The update intensified speculation about future matchups driving the current narrative, but McGregor’s wait to fill that blank space—no name—need not last long. Charles Oliveira has expressed interest in putting his yet-to-be-won BMF title on the line against McGregor once he defeats Max Holloway this Saturday at UFC 326.

“Listen, everybody knows that I would fight him (McGregor) for the money. That would be the first thing, and I would do that,” the former lightweight champion told Submission Radio. “But yeah, I think he’s a guy who deserves it too, for the BMF and for everything that he’s done for the sport. For all of his glories, for that mouth as well, the way he talks, he deserves…”

For Charles Oliveira, who reportedly has set his sights on the undisputed championship alongside a rematch with Ilia Topuria, the fight against McGregor remains largely a money play. He echoed the same stance while speaking with reporters at the UFC 326 media day.

Still, Oliveira has to get past Holloway first. The reigning BMF champion is expected to bring his full arsenal when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena on March 7. Only by defeating the elite striker can Oliveira realistically position himself for a bout against McGregor or anyone else waiting in the wings.

Oliveira’s callout arrives amid reports that welterweight contender Carlos Prates claims Conor McGregor turned down a matchup against him.

“I believe they did offer my name to McGregor,” Prates told Laerte Viana. “… then he chickened out and ran away because I’m a tough matchup, man. The guy’s been inactive for five years, and it’s not even in his weight class. Even though his last fights were at 170, he’s not a natural 170-pounder. I’m coming in with all the hype, knocking everyone out. If I were in his position, I wouldn’t accept that fight either, no way. I think he probably wants to fight maybe a former champion or someone like that.”

The latest twist in the McGregor saga appears to stem from the uncertainty surrounding his appearance on the White House card.

Weighing Conor McGregor’s next move with White House fight in limbo

Ever since the event surfaced, McGregor has expected to end his layoff at the White House event on June 14 with a marquee fight. But it has become increasingly clear that Dana White’s stance on McGregor’s return may differ. The former champion’s recent comments summed it up best.

“I am in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship about the bout, either at the White House or thereabouts,” he told DrinkLitt. “Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return.”

That said, if the White House showdown does not materialize, then a matchup against Charles Oliveira or even Max Holloway sounds quite feasible. According to Ariel Helwani, McGregor’s options narrow down to two: a Nate Diaz trilogy or the winner of the upcoming BMF title fight.

“As far as Conor is concerned, there are two options in my opinion,” the MMA journalist said on his podcast. “It’s bringing back Nate Diaz, or it’s the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway. Because he’s got a history with Max. The Oliveira fight—obviously people love Charles; it’s a fresh matchup, and you could put a belt at stake, you could put a belt on the line.”

However, Diaz is not currently under a UFC contract. Considering McGregor’s five-year layoff, the caliber of opponents involved, and a title—even a symbolic one—the Irishman could test the waters first before jumping back into a division that has moved on since his last fight.