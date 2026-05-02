Conor McGregor’s Teammate Charged After Alleged Scary On-Flight Meltdown

Whenever Conor McGregor‘s name surfaces, words like “chaos,” “havoc,” and “controversy” come to mind. As much as he’s known for his exploits inside the cage, “The Notorious” is equally known for the attention he draws outside it. But what about his team members? Would it be surprising if someone who trained alongside McGregor exhibited a similar mindset?

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In the case of MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh, recent reports point in that direction.

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“Professional MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh has been charged over an alleged air-rage incident on an Aer Lingus flight,” a report from the Irish Mirror read.

The incident allegedly happened on March 8 on flight EI1765. Authorities involved claim Kavanagh’s behavior could have caused a “breach of the peace.”

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The Dublin-based fighter, who hasn’t entered the cage since her 2024 loss to Arlene Blencowe on a Bellator card, is in court at Dublin District Court. Judge Brendan O’Reilly heard Kavanagh’s case.

Imago June 22, 2024, Dublin, Ireland: Bellator Champions Series return to 3 Arena in Dublin – Ireland. Arlene Blencowe defeats Sinead Kavanagh by 2nd round submission in a womens feather weight Martial Arts 2024: Bellator Champions Series Dublin PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20240622_mda_s318_129 Copyright: xAlessandroxSouzax

Her lawyer has already begun preparing the defense.

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“Luke Staines said that he had received a summary of the prosecution evidence, but it was a matter that the gardai had not witnessed,” the report added. “Mr. Staines submitted that in those circumstances, there may be statements, and if they were, he wished to have copies of them furnished.”

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“He asked for a lengthy adjournment because his client will be away for a while in the coming weeks.”

The case details reveal authorities have charged Sinead Kavanagh under the Air Navigation and Transport Act. The charges include acting in a threatening or abusive way and intending to cause disruption or being careless about causing it.

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Meanwhile, the presiding judge has instructed the prosecution to share the evidence with Kavanagh’s defense team. The MMA fighter will return to court on June 11, by which time she must enter a plea – guilty or not guilty. If Kavanagh denies the charges, the court will likely schedule a hearing later.

However, this is not the first time the Bellator fighter has faced trouble during air travel.

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Sinead Kavanagh’s turbulence continues off the cage

This past November, Spanish authorities placed Sinead Kavanagh under arrest. While onboard a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin, the crew reported Kavanagh and another person displaying “violent behavior.”

The pilot decided they would not be allowed to fly and called the Civil Guard to escort them off the plane.

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But as it turned out, Kavanagh allegedly resisted when the officers approached her, striking two of them multiple times and getting into a physical struggle in the aisle.

As a result of the scuffle, one of the officers suffered injuries and was placed on medical leave. A video showing the incident inside the flight gained attention.

“Kavanagh was ultimately detained and held in an airport holding cell before appearing in court Tuesday (Nov. 25) in Telde, Spain,” MMA Mania reported. “She was released on bail and remains under investigation for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. Authorities have not disclosed whether the second woman involved will face charges or travel restrictions, per People.com.”

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Beyond the incidents, Kavanagh’s fighting career adds further context.

The MMA fighter from Inchicore, Dublin, turned 40 two months ago. In a career spanning close to a decade, she participated in 16 professional bouts and recorded nine wins.

With most of her fights taking place in Dublin under the Bellator banner, Kavanagh is known for challenging Cris Cyborg for the promotion’s featherweight title.

A long-time member of Dublin’s Straight Blast Gym (SBG), Kavanagh trained alongside Conor McGregor, who reportedly supported her with sponsorships and training advice.

With the case ongoing and past incidents still fresh, attention remains on how the situation develops around Sinead Kavanagh.