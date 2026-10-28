Conor McGregor’s Trainer Hints at Possible Return With “Aggressive” Recovery Since Max Holloway Loss

Diehard fans are eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor‘s return—watch out for Summer 2027. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, his longtime trainer John Kavanagh dropped hints about a potential comeback.

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In a major setback, McGregor injured his leg and lost the rematch against Max Holloway in July at UFC 329. While reports kept fans updated on his medical progress, uncertainty surrounding his future continued.

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“He says he does,” Kavanagh stressed when Helwani pressed if McGregor will fight again. “I’m just too long around him. I think we’re now 22 years…around each other, and I’ve just seen him do too many things that seem to be impossible. and he does them repeatedly. So if he says he does, I’m not going to doubt him.

“I guess it’ll be next year before he can start returning to, obviously, you know, MMA-type training. He’s going through his rehab now. And he’s back. He looks pretty good to me. He looks to be moving around quite well. So he’s been very aggressive with his therapy and his recovery. And then I guess we wait to see what happens next year. Who knows, maybe I am back talking to you next summer.”

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Kavanagh’s optimism follows reports that indicate McGregor is on a fast post-surgery physical recovery. Weeks after he suffered an injury at UFC 329, footage of McGregor on a stationary bike surfaced.

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“I’m ahead of the curve,” McGregor said in a subsequent interview, according to MMA Fighting. “Swelling is down. I’m off the crutch two-three weeks. In fact, I was able to get off the crutch a little bit sooner than they had wished. I’m in a great spot.

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“But the baby needs to gel back together. It takes 9-12. In nine, you’ll get cleared. This time, I think I’m going to take that time. So 9-12 gives me ample time.”

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A few weeks ago, the image of McGregor in sparring gear fueled speculation of an imminent return.

Maintaining his optimism, Kavanagh said that McGregor wasn’t “done with competition just yet” and highlighted that there’s still one fight left in the former champion’s UFC contract.

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McGregor could explore opportunities in upcoming promotions like Ki MMA or work under his own company, Kavanagh joked.

Kavanagh’s comments underscored a broader trend. Advancements in nutrition and conditioning have extended the lifespan of athletes. As a result, many are now able to compete well into their late thirties. Given these developments, McGregor’s comeback cannot be entirely ruled out.

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However, the silver lining ends here. Achieving a full recovery is a separate issue from staging a comeback.

Conor McGregor: Closer to the cage – or still miles away?

Even seasoned combat sports veterans like McGregor, who has endured a similar injury before, cannot afford to rush recovery from an ACL tear. McGregor faced identical uncertainty in 2021 after breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021.

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McGregor underwent emergency surgery in Los Angeles, with doctors putting a permanent titanium rod in his leg to secure the fractures. It took five long years before McGregor could stage a return.

McGregor is not the only UFC star who faced medical uncertainties in his career.

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman remain two notable fighters who met with injuries similar to McGregor’s that altered the course of their careers. At UFC 168, Silva broke his leg during the rematch against Weidman and had a titanium rod placed. It took him another 13 months before Silva could make a comeback.

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Weidman fractured his shin in a similar way while fighting against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. It took two years before Weidman could make a return.

In light of that history, fans would be wise to approach Kavanagh’s comments with caution until an official timeline is confirmed.