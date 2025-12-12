Conor McGregor Set to Marry Dee Devlin in Secret Ceremony as Insider Reveals Wedding Date

Fans can now hear wedding bells ringing in the McGregor household. Several reports claim that Conor McGregor will wed his partner of seventeen years, Dee Devlin, today. The marriage will reportedly be solemnized at the Vatican. Though full details remain unclear, it marks a major step for the Irish superstar, whose name has recently been embroiled in controversies.

Initially, only those close to the family had the information. However, it didn’t take long before rumors leaked that McGregor and Devlin planned to marry before Christmas this year. Speaking with the Irish Independent, a Vatican insider initially denied having any reports of a wedding taking place.

But the leading daily now believes the ceremony could take place at the Church of St. Stephen of the Abyssinians, instead of the previously speculated Chiesa di Santo Stefano Degli Abissini. Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are parents to four children – one daughter and three sons.

Earlier, a person close to the McGregors stated, “Conor and Dee want to get married before Christmas and are planning a wedding at the Vatican in Rome… It is all hush-hush at the moment, but December 12 is the date mentioned, so we will have to wait and see.”

And it seems the two romantics who met back in 2008 will finally step into their happily-ever-after.

Inside the Conor McGregor-Dee Devlin journey: from Dublin to ‘I do

The McGregor-Devlin story began in 2008, when the couple met in Dublin. Reports suggest they met at a nightclub where Devlin worked. The couple connected quickly and began their relationship soon after, raising a family along the way. Nine years after they met, their first child, Conor McGregor Jr., was born. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Croia.

Giving more definition to their relationship, McGregor and Devlin became engaged in 2020. The following year, their third child, a son named Rian, was born. 2021 was also the bittersweet year where McGregor topped the Forbes list of highest paid athletes, but also stepped back from his UFC career following back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, breaking his leg in the trilogy.

More good news followed in 2023, when their fourth child and third son, Mack, was born in November.

Over the years, McGregor and Devlin’s relationship stood the test of time, particularly amid the many controversies that continued to follow McGregor throughout his career. Throughout it all, Dee Devlin remained a steadfast source of support for the MMA superstar.

As the famous couple puts the final touches on their relationship with a formal “I do,” here’s wishing them many more years of blissful matrimony.