Conor McGregor Uses Absurd Reason to Back His UFC 329 Plea to Nevada Commission

It looks like Conor McGregor wants to have his cake and eat it too. The former UFC two-division champion eyes a “Last Dance,” but he also wants that to happen on a clean slate. Coming back after a five-year layoff, the Irishman suffered embarrassment when he blew his knee during the opening round of his rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

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The setback not only handed Conor McGregor yet another humbling defeat but also amplified concerns surrounding his future. Following his silent exit from the arena, the former UFC champion switched back to his usual social media campaign, posting messages, including a plea to the Nevada State Athletic Commission to review the headlining bout at UFC 329 two weeks ago and rule it a no contest. To support his claim, McGregor has now offered fresh insight that is bound to raise a few eyebrows.

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“The white, orange, and green machine,” the message on his Instagram post read. “Moysing on back to the office, up to the office! Sorry I’m late, but the dry ice has the cage floor wet. It’s a no contest now, chop chop for the champ champ. I’ll see you next year, 100%.”

Bizarre as it sounds, McGregor’s claim largely centers on the sequence of events leading to his entry into the cage on July 11. Amid loud cheers and blaring music, McGregor could be seen walking through vapors billowing from the dry ice machines, positioned, presumably, near the cage side to give the smoke effect as he walked into the Octagon.

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Before breaking into his “Billionaire Strut,” McGregor could be seen rubbing his feet at the cage door.

Imago July 11, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR poses before the fight start during UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260711_zsp_o117_079 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

His claim, however, deserves a closer review. Dry ice can make the floor or canvas wet. But context matters here. The wetness does not happen merely because the dry ice itself “melts.” Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide (CO₂). As it warms, it turns directly into gas, creating the thick white fog that most fans recognize. Taking that into consideration, the moisture comes from the surrounding air or if water is added to it.

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In sports like MMA or boxing, the organizers are well aware of the slip hazard. So if, by any chance, the effects of the walk-ins result in moisture being left on the ramp or canvas, the production crew will usually inspect and wipe down the damp areas before the fighters enter.

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So, under normal circumstances, the fighting area should not become noticeably wet from the entrance dry-ice effect.

Still, McGregor’s claim is not entirely without merit. To mitigate any potential risk, the production crews generally avoid directing fog effects onto the cage or the ring.

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In the former champion’s case, the machines appeared directly above the cage. Whether that actually produced enough moisture to affect the surface remains highly speculative. What is factual is that the 38-year-old slipped multiple times while attempting to throw kicks at Holloway.

Speaking about the possibility, Jon Anik recently said, “Who knows exactly what happened to Conor McGregor? Who knows? If you know the fog agent, maybe made him slip. We were fogging that thing all night. I’m not sure that that was the factor.”

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Why McGregor is doubling down on his explanation

Historically, while there have been complaints about the canvas and ring in the past, McGregor bringing attention to wetness potentially caused by dry ice could be unprecedented.

Six years ago, as the headlining bout between Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby at the Cage Warriors 106 unfolded in London, referee Marc Goddard was forced to call a time-out and later stop the fight after observing the floor become increasingly wet and slippery due to blood plasma. The fight was declared a no-contest.

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The fluid made it difficult for both men to continue, and the decision appeared justified at the time.

That does not mean Conor McGregor’s claims would receive the same consideration.

His comments should also be viewed in the context of what followed. Just days after the bout, in an Instagram message, McGregor wrote, “1. I will have the results of the scan on my leg tomorrow. 2. The fight should be a no contest, and all bets returned.”

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Still, his appeal to the state athletic commissions requires broader context because McGregor did not tear his ACL due to any move by his opponent, Max Holloway, or the Octagon being slippery. Had that been the case, then his argument could have carried considerably more weight.

Instead, he injured himself through his own action when he leaped into a jumping switch kick and landed on his right knee, which eventually buckled under the resulting pressure.

One reason Conor McGregor has launched an effort to repair his image could be to offset the disappointment his comeback fight sparked. Based on clips allegedly showing him visiting a pain management clinic before the event, along with his attempt to throw a similar kick in the dressing room, rumors and conspiracy theories surfaced that he had intentionally faked or concealed a pre-existing injury.

The Irishman vehemently denied the allegation, and UFC CEO Dana White firmly backed him by dismissing those claims.

With reports indicating that his comeback is now possible by next year, which should allow Conor McGregor to complete his UFC contract, the Irish superstar could now reassure fans and blunt the backlash that followed.