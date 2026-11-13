Dana White Responds as Abu Dhabi Police Address Hotel Brawl Involving Fighters, RAF Ban Reported

Dana White wants to close the year on a happy note, but fighters don’t look so interested. 12 months after it staged the Makhachev-Della Maddalena card, UFC will return to Madison Square Garden this Saturday. Featuring two title fights, including the much-anticipated Ciryl Gane-Josh Hokit clash, the card promises to be a blast. But the incident in Abu Dhabi seems to have stolen the spotlight from it.

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“It’s absolutely ridiculous and stupid, and they’re all in jail, and that is not a place to go f**king around,” White stated at UFC 334 media day.

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His comments stem from the altercation involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili at an Abu Dhabi hotel. The fighters came for the Real American Freestyle (RAF) event, scheduled to take place at the city’s Etihad Arena tomorrow night.

While Usman arrived to support brother Umar, who faces Uriah Faber, Dvalishvili competes against Marlon Moraes. Both matches feature in the main card of the event headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman.

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At the hotel lobby, Dvalishvili was giving an interview when Usman came from behind and slapped him. A brawl promptly followed with team members attacking each other. Reports suggest Dvalishvili and a friend were injured during the melee.

“That stuff’s never good for business,” White said later. “It makes everybody involved look bad. It’s unfortunate….”

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Taking swift action against brawlers, local police released a statement.

Imago December 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 20-4 of Tbilisi, Georgia during UFC 323 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251204_zsp_o117_023 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“Abu Dhabi Police arrested eight people involved in a brawl at the entrance of a hotel, stemming from previous disputes between them,” it read. “Police also arrested two people who filmed the incident. The necessary legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution to complete proceedings under applicable legislation.

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“The incident began when a fight broke out at the entrance of a hotel over previous disputes between several individuals. Specialized Abu Dhabi Police teams immediately responded, apprehended those involved, along with the two people who filmed the fight, and took the necessary legal measures against them.

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“Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and public order and dealing firmly with behavior that could undermine security or endanger others. They stressed the importance of complying with laws and regulations and behaving in a civil and responsible manner.”

While records reveal Usman being arrested for a 2021 vehicle incident, this appears to be the first time he, brother Umar, and Merab have been detained for a public brawl.

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Merab Dvalishvili and team Nurmagomedov on a collision course

As the police statement highlighted, the tension between Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili stems from past incidents when the two camps competed at common events.

Last year’s fight between Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov seemingly triggered the dispute. At UFC 311 on January 18, 2025, the Georgian defeated the Russian unanimously during the first bantamweight title defense. The buildup to the fight witnessed trash talks between the two sides, with Dvalishvili calling Umar a “spoiled little baby” and “disrespectful.”

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Tensions escalated in July 2026. At the RAF event in native Georgia, Dvalishvili faced former opponent Henry Cejudo. Things, however, turned ugly when a member of the Nurmagomedov camp confronted Dvalishvili for his remarks against Umar. The exchange reportedly escalated after the Georgian slapped the Dagestani wrestler.

Predictably, the Abu Dhabi altercation divided opinions.

“Those who are judging Usman and the guys and insulting them right now,” Islam Makhachev wrote defending Usman, “why were you silent when Merab slapped the Dagestani fighter and insulted his honor?

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“That man approached him with no ill intent, just to talk. Whatever happened today was started by Merab when he allowed himself to slap and cuss out a guest in his homeland.”

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili received support from fellow Georgian Ilia Topuria.

“Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him,” Topuria wrote. “And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards.

“I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed every last doubt. Honor, respect, and humility aren’t words you preach. They’re values you live by. And you’ve shown none of them.”

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It is not the first time Dana White has called out fighters for questionable conduct that has brought them into legal trouble.

One of the most famous examples took place eight years ago. Ahead of UFC 223, Conor McGregor and his team members reportedly attacked a bus carrying fighters after learning that his rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, had allegedly slapped one of his teammates.

With the police arresting McGregor on felony charges, the incident drew widespread condemnation.

Unlike the recent case, where he smiled and responded, the McGregor incident left White seething with anger. “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company,” he reportedly said.

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While Dvalishvili and Umar look set to feature at the event, the RAF appears to have banned Usman over his conduct.