Dana White’s Tickets Giveaway for Canelo-Crawford Goes Wrong as Fans Fume Over Ignoring UFC

Dana White‘s plate is full. On one hand, he must manage his responsibilities as UFC president; on the other, as head of the newly formed Zuffa Boxing, he must ensure he does full justice to the organization’s upcoming marquee event, the showdown between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez. Months of discussions followed before TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE, joined forces with Riyadh Season to launch the new boxing promotion.

But Dana White’s balancing act appears to have run into a few challenges. Boxing aficionados viewed his foray into the sport with skepticism. Now, it seems even UFC fans, who have long known White as the face of mixed martial arts, have begun questioning his drive. The latest video in which he spoke about a free ticket giveaway serves as a prime example.

Through an Instagram post, Zuffa Boxing shared a short video. It featured the big boss Dana White. Calling out fans, he said, “I’m giving away a pair of tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch Canelo vs. Crawford live from Allegiant Stadium on September 13.”

Claiming the seat as his own, he encouraged followers to check out Zuffa Boxing’s social media handles for more details. “These are bada** seat that you cannot purchase. They’re my personal seats. I’am gonna fly to Las Vegas. Seat you in my section for the fights and much, much more. Follow Zuffa Boxing on social media for full details on how to enter. “Good luck, and I will see you in Las Vegas,” White added.

The boxing landscape in particular, and perhaps combat sports in general, has heated up ever since the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford was finalized. A clash between two of the greatest boxers of the era, it is already being hailed as the biggest fight of the decade.

Yet, judging by the reactions, not many fans appeared excited about White’s initiative.

Come on, Dana!

A scathing criticism of Dana White surfaced. “Unc cares more about promoting boxing than the UFC plz step down 💔🙏🏻,” said this fan. Strictly speaking, that may not be the case. Ahead of the Canelo–Crawford showdown, the UFC already has a major event lined up for fans, UFC 319, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis. Then, a day after boxing settles the super middleweight undisputed debate, on September 14, San Antonio will host ‘Noche UFC,‘ featuring Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

But the discontent continued. Expressing their unhappiness, one fan lamented, “Wrong sport, Dana.” Well, Dana White has always been open about his interest in boxing. Fans may recall. Months before he introduced Zuffa Boxing, White used the UFC’s platform to promote and stream a boxing match. It featured light-middleweight contender Callum Walsh.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “Funny how Dana is more into promoting this boxing match than any other UFC card coming up…” But consider it this way. The Canelo-Crawford fight is Zuffa Boxing’s first high-profile event. So it’s understandable Dana White would throw his full focus behind making the event a huge success.

For this user, boxing, or, for that matter, any other sport, was never an option. It was UFC first: “Nothing beats UFC; good luck to whoever wins.” And it’s true. As far as combat sports are concerned, the UFC’s popularity has surged by leaps and bounds. But despite the current criticism, boxing still holds a certain charm among its diehard fans.

And, as expected, a few fans expressed their enthusiasm for Dana White’s offer. “Let’s go!!!” 🔥 Send me them tickets,” said one follower. As White noted, a fight between two pound-for-pound greats is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Who would pass up the chance to witness such a historic event?

Perhaps, deep down, Dana White knew his foray into boxing would invite scathing criticism.

What’s important to note is that, instead of viewing it as UFC vs. Boxing, it could just as easily be seen as UFC and Boxing. Two sister combat sports working hand in hand, complementing each other. Thus, for many mixed martial arts fans, it’s a fantastic way to gain a deeper understanding of a legacy sport.

What’s your take on Dana White’s involvement in boxing?