When you are retired, you are no longer part of the game—Jon Jones received a reminder of that from old rival Daniel Cormier, who took strong exception to the former heavyweight champion nitpicking Josh Hokit‘s performance against Ciryl Gane last week.

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“When you talk about Jon,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel, “he has this certain thing that he does where he will have issues with people; he will lay in wait, and when that person has an issue, Jon Jones will then surface and take shots at them. That happened with Josh Hokit this weekend. Obviously Josh Hokit and Jon Jones have a bad history, and that was never more evident than this weekend.

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“Obviously Hokit always goes at Jones, and then Jones has started to respond….Jon tends to come out when he thinks someone who has spoken in opposition of him is down.”

Cormier’s comments center on the growing feud between Hokit and Jones. Tensions between the two were already high during the fight week, when Hokit released a diss track targeting Jones and several other prominent figures, including Gane and Ilia Topuria. Things, however, became more serious after the fight as Hokit and Jones started trading personal remarks.

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However, Cormier’s criticisms went beyond their personal differences. He took issue with Jones targeting Hokit after he demanded a rematch with Gane. Hokit argued that an early, unpenalized eye poke by the Frenchman had compromised his vision and that he deserved to win or draw on the scorecards.

Jones responded to Hokit with a sharp jab.

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“Josh, everyone in the sport has been poked in the eyes. You had 25 minutes to become champ. Greg Jackson told you at the beginning of the fourth round you had 10 minutes left to become a world champion. You absolutely folded.

“You can’t blame that on an eye poke. You got picked apart. He literally broke an all-time striking record on your face. If you truly believe you’re the best, work your way back up to the top and prove it.”

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In subsequent tweets, Jones also teased how Gane dismantled Hokit over the five rounds.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Cormier, however, viewed Jones’ post-fight comments as absurd. Irrespective of the outcome at the Madison Square Garden or, for that matter, whether anyone agreed with Hokit’s brash nature, he believed there was no reason to criticize his performance against Gane.

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“For Jones to come at Hokit right now, it just seems like you would credit someone for their performance,” Cormier added. “It’s disappointing about the way that Jon Jones actually attacks people, and he’s done it time and time again, and most cases, it’s when that person is down…

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“Jones took the opportunity to come at that dude. If you’re retired, you don’t pick fights with these guys because you’re not gonna fight them and you have no intention to fight them. Hokit goes at him. Jon Jones goes at him. So now again, we’re talking about Jon Jones when it really isn’t his story anymore. The story is Josh and Ciryl in the heavyweight division being in a great place.”

Cormier’s frustration with Jones going after Hokit following his first professional loss could be attributed to the longstanding rivalry the two UFC legends have shared over the years.

However, Jones also has a history of taking shots at fighters, particularly when they are at their most vulnerable positions.

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One example came during last year’s title fight between Gane and Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones had plenty to say when Tom Aspinall was down

Coming into his first title defense as heavyweight champion, the Englishman faced Gane at UFC 321 on October 25, 2025. The bout ended almost as soon as it began when an accidental eye poke from Gane left Aspinall unable to continue.

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While the fight was declared a no contest, the English heavyweight paid a heavy price, as he had to undergo a series of surgeries to treat his eye condition. His prolonged absence eventually led to Aspinall vacating his title.

After the fight, Jones mocked Aspinall.

“I feel as [though] Tom’s a great athlete, but I do feel like he’s a one-trick pony,” he said on the No Scripts Podcast. “I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu are incredibly overrated.

“He has a beautiful one-two. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. Beautiful one-two, but that’s really about it. He couldn’t touch Ciryl Gane at all; that’s the way I feel. I feel like Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane’s hands were down; he was shaking his shoulders, bouncing around.”

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Jones reportedly argued that, since Aspinall received the belt after Jones vacated the title, the Englishman should have continued to fight as a champion instead of backing off. According to Jones, that was “not even a UFC fighter.”

As in the latest instance, Cormier did not hesitate to call out Jones, saying he was consistently looking for flaws in a potential rival’s game.