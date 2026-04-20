Daniel Cormier Rallies for Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou Amid UFC Rift

The UFC is facing a growing void at heavyweight, and the uncertainty around its biggest names is only adding to it. With champion Tom Aspinall on a long break, the absence of stalwarts Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou has become harder to ignore. As a result, concerns have started to build, with some even discussing the possibility of the two former champions making a comeback. That growing conversation recently drew a response from Daniel Cormier.

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“Francis Ngannou, can Francis Ngannou come back? Like, I mean, let’s just have Francis Ngannou back,” he said at a press meet. “There’s been some mending of bridges in the past; let Francis Ngannou come back. Good to have another heavyweight.”

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Following those comments, the former two-division champion expanded on the idea when asked how big such a return could be.

“I mean, if you ever got a return and a world championship, that’s big news,” Cormier said. “But, I mean, I wouldn’t bet that they would make amends. I’m just a dreamer, man. I’m a dreamer. I want to see the best guys fight. I want to see Jon Jones fight. Can we get Jon Jones back in the octagon? I want to see the best guys fight. That’s what I—that’s what I want.”

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Daniel Cormier’s remarks come amid ongoing tension between Jones and Dana White, which has kept the heavyweight picture unsettled. The former champion has openly criticized his exclusion from the UFC White House card, while both sides continue to stand by their positions.

Even before that situation escalated, Cormier had floated a similar idea. This time as a possible solution.

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“Jon Jones gives you too many problems to get on the White House, or it’s not working; Francis Ngannou’s on the market,” he said on his YT channel. “You kind of pivot and go, ‘Well, Francis, can we get together and talk about maybe you fighting at the White House? ” That takes a little bit of that leverage from the Jones side.”

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Daniel Cormier’s comeback hopes for Jones and Ngannou hit reality

That suggestion came after it became clear that Francis Ngannou‘s contract with PFL (Professional Fighters League) had ended. The Cameroonian-French fighter had joined the promotion following a fallout with the UFC three years ago.

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Even so, while Cormier has echoed what some fans have been hoping for, the potential return of both Jones and Ngannou requires a closer look beyond the initial excitement.

For his part, White has taken a firm stance on Ngannou’s situation, leaving little room for speculation.

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“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f**king PFL,” he said on TheMacLife. “Let me tell you what. If we let guys go, feel bad for the f**ing company that gets them. We let them go for a f**king reason. Yeah, I get it. I don’t have to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys. And when you talk about good guys and bad guys, I’m in the fight business. Sh*t happens. You know what I mean? Yeah. And I’m I’m pretty lenient when it comes to tough guy sh*t I’m not lenient with bad guy sh*t.”

That stance effectively closes the door on one side of the equation but leaves the situation around Jon Jones more open.

Soon after the social media exchange with White and his team, Jones hinted at retirement from the sport. But soon, he revealed that he had spoken with Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer (CBO), about a potential comeback, sparking another round of speculation.

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For now, fans are left watching how it unfolds. While Alex Pereira, who is set to fight on the White House card at heavyweight, may offer a short-term boost, the division still lacks clarity at the top. If former champions like Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou were to return, it would reshape the landscape.