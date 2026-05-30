What Is Deiveson Figueiredo’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Deiveson Figueiredo is a name fans are well aware of in the UFC. After all, ‘Deus da Guerra’ has been fighting in the promotion for nearly a decade. A career full of ups and downs, wins and losses, has brought him to this weekend in Galaxy Arena in Macau SAR, China.

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The 38-year-old veteran will headline UFC Fight Night 277 in the promotion’s fifth visit to the city, as he looks to bounce back from his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 324 in January. His opponent? China’s own Song Yadong, who is looking to bounce back from a loss of his own to Sean O’Malley on the same card. However, ahead of the fight, there is bound to be some curiosity in the Brazilian’s finances. So, here’s all we know about it.

What is Deiveson Figueiredo’s net worth?

According to reports, Deiveson Figueiredo’s net worth varies depending on various sources. However, some estimates range from $2 million to $3 million. And as per directv[dot]com, Figueiredo made $4.5 million from his fighting career. This figure has been backed by MMA Salaries as well. His overall MMA record stands at 25-6-1.

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Deiveson Figueiredo’s career earnings

The Brazilian joined the UFC in June 2017, making his debut against Marco Beltrán at UFC 212. For that fight, he earned $10,000 to show and an additional $10,000 as a win bonus. Up until his bout against John Moraga, Figueiredo’s show and win purses increased steadily in $2,000 increments.

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By the time he faced Jussier Formiga, he was earning $23,000 to show. However, after suffering a loss, that was the only payout he received for the night.

He rebounded with a victory over Alexandre Pantoja, taking home a total of $46,000. Against Tim Elliott, he earned $50,000. His back-to-back wins over Joseph Benavidez, where he won the UFC Flyweight title, significantly boosted his earnings, bringing in $120,000 and $150,000, respectively.

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Imago UFC Fight Night: Oliveira v Gamrot RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: Deiveson Figueiredo speaks to the media after the UFC Fight Night: Oliveira v Gamrot at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. Photo by Leandro Bernardes/PxImages Rio de Janeiro Farmasi Arena RJ Brazil Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Figueiredo then faced Alex Perez and reportedly earned at least $220,000, marking his arrival among the UFC’s top earners.

He later entered a four-fight rivalry with Brandon Moreno, winning two bouts and losing two. He reportedly earned $550,000 for their first meeting, $810,000 for the rematch, $400,000 for the third fight, and $550,000 for the fourth. December 2023, he faced Rob Font, where he received between $200,000 and $250,000.

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In his next fight against Cody Garbrandt, he earned an estimated $224,000. Figueiredo then squared off against Marlon Vera and reportedly pocketed around $516,000. After that came a clash with Petr Yan. Although Figueiredo came up short on the scorecards, he still walked away with roughly $250,000. He then suffered another setback against Cory Sandhagen, but earned an estimated $500,000 for the bout.

Figueiredo later faced Montel Jackson, taking home around $300,000. And finally, in his matchup against Umar Nurmagomedov, Figueiredo reportedly pocketed at least $400,000 despite the fight ending in a loss.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s professional career

Before rising to international fame in the UFC, Figueiredo competed in regional promotions such as Salvaterra Marajó Fight, Jungle Fight, and Coalizão Fight, along with several other smaller circuits in Brazil. However, it was his arrival in the UFC that transformed him into a global star and eventual UFC Flyweight Champion.

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Figueiredo successfully defended the flyweight title twice before fighting Brandon Moreno to a draw in December 2020. He then lost the belt to Moreno in their rematch in June 2021. The rivalry continued with a trilogy bout in January 2022, where the Brazilian reclaimed the championship. However, Moreno ultimately won their fourth meeting, ending Figueiredo’s second title reign. Figueiredo currently competes in the bantamweight division, where he is ranked No. 7 in the UFC standings.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s brand endorsements

Although most of Figueiredo’s earnings come from his UFC career, he has also secured a handful of endorsement deals. One of his notable partnerships is with Funko, the company known for producing licensed pop culture collectibles and figurines. Through the collaboration, Funko released a Deiveson Figueiredo bobblehead inspired by the former UFC champion.

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He has also partnered with DNS BUSINESS, which appears to operate in the advertising and marketing sector. Beyond these sponsorships, very little public information is available regarding the Brazilian fighter’s endorsement portfolio or additional brand partnerships.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s house and cars

Although details about his real estate portfolio remain a mystery, Figueiredo was known to own a bulletproof Land Rover until 2025. However, he was later involved in a terrifying car crash that left the vehicle completely totaled. Fortunately, the former UFC champion escaped the accident without serious injury.

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Since then, he has likely purchased a new vehicle, but no confirmed details about his current car collection have been made public.

At 38 years old, many would assume there are only a handful of fights left in the Brazilian veteran’s career. On Saturday night, Figueiredo will once again step into the Octagon. And if he can bounce back with a victory, there may still be several big opportunities ahead of him.