Doctor Advises Jake Hager to Retire After Emergency Eye Surgery Following Power Slap Injury

At Power Slap 23 in Lubbock, Texas, a slap from Johnny Magna landed with such force that it left even the usually composed Dana White visibly shaken. That shot from Magna injured Jake Hager, or more commonly Jack Swagger, and now, retirement appears to be the only option for the former WWE and AEW star.

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An unofficial verdict on Hager’s future in Power Slap emerged after well-known sports medicine specialist Dr. Brian Sutterer reviewed his situation on his YouTube channel.

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“Hopefully, this does not become a long-term thing for Hager, and he’s able to restore his vision,” Dr. Sutterer said. “Hopefully, he doesn’t go out there and try to slap any more because once you’ve been through this once, why tempt fate a second time?”

He noted that with timely and appropriate treatment, patients can still have positive outcomes and potentially recover their vision. In Hager’s case, Dr. Sutterer suggested that his injury may have been to the open globe, rather than damage to the tear duct.

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He explained that such an injury can cause the eye’s internal contents to leak out, making it a serious medical emergency.

Dr. Sutterer’s comments came after the incident that unfolded in Lubbock on September 17. Competing against Magna, a sushi chef and a professional heavyweight slap fighter, Hager suffered a serious injury. During the second round, Magna’s strike landed near the former Bellator fighter’s left eye, causing immediate pain.

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A few moments later, blood and fluid started flowing from his eyes. Following the cageside doctor’s review, the match was stopped, and Magna was declared the winner by TKO. Hager’s ordeal, meanwhile, continued. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent an emergency procedure to repair the damage.

Reports suggest that, while slapping Hager, one of Magna’s fingers might have accidentally made contact with the left eye. Hager was seen cupping his face after the slap and informing the referee.

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Dana White’s reaction to Hager’s injury further highlighted its seriousness.

“Not good. That’s probably the worst injury we’ve had in the UFC, in Power Slap (or) anything,” the UFC CEO stated before speculating on the nature of Hager’s injury. “It looks like his tear duct ruptured. Something like that. Something crazy. But I don’t give a f—if we have to fly a doctor in from f——Germany, we’re gonna get this guy taken care of. The doctors said they’ve never seen it before.”

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Because the visuals of the slap and its aftermath were considered too disturbing, White reportedly told the production team not to air any replays.

Later, Hager’s partner and fellow Power Slap competitor Patricia Blackburn shared an update on the former WWE champion’s condition.

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“Jake is currently recovering from an emergency eye surgery. We’re taking things one day at a time and keeping the details private, but your kindness, support, and genuine concern have meant more than you know,” Blackburn wrote while thanking fans and the UFC for their support.

Hager’s wrestling career also included scripted injury angles, but those incidents were part of WWE programming rather than legitimate injuries he suffered. One documented case came in 2013, when Hager sustained a hand injury. He had to undergo surgery, which kept him sidelined for weeks.

Following his retirement from professional wrestling, Hager signed up with Power Slap on March 2 this year. On April 17, he won the debut match against Devin ‘Big Jinxx’ Jenkins via third-round KO by referee stoppage. About three months later, he faced Amanpreet Singh, who knocked him out in the third round at Power Slap 21.

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For Hager, this could be the most serious case of injury he has suffered in more than 2 decades of competing in combat sports. The next few days could determine what decision he takes. Will he follow the advice of physicians like Dr. Sutterer or risk a comeback?