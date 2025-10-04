Does Merab Dvalishvili Have Dual Citizenship? Which Flag Does the UFC Star Carry

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t just fighting for belts anymore; he’s fighting for two nations. The man they call ‘The Machine’ has become one of the UFC’s most relentless champions, known for his pressure, his pace, and his pride. Yet behind the fighter lies a tale of two flags, two homes, and one dream. At 34, Dvalishvili stands as the UFC Bantamweight Champion, with a 20-4 record and one of the longest active win streaks in the division. He’s beaten elite names like José Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo.

From working construction jobs in New York to becoming the first Georgian-born champion in UFC history, Merab Dvalishvili has lived every inch of the American dream. Now, as he prepares for his third title defense at UFC 320 against Cory Sandhagen, one question lingers: which flag will The Machine raise when his hand is lifted again?

Where is Merab Dvalishvili from? His primary nationality

The professional Georgian mixed martial artist was born on January 10, 1991. The 34-year-old was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, and currently competes in the bantamweight category of UFC and is the champion of the 135 lbs division. He is a Georgian national but decided to move to the US when he was 21 so that he could train in martial arts with the best trainers. Under the guidance of coaches Ray Longo and Matt Serra, Dvalishvili sharpened his skills and entered the MMA scene.

As for his ethnicity, he belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group native to Georgia and the South Caucasus. He has also spent most of his life as an Eastern Orthodox Christian attending the Georgian Orthodox church. He had started training in the traditional quartile Chidaoba and Khridoli before coming to Combat Sambo and Judo. Born as a Soviet citizen, he later became a Georgian citizen after the USSR disintegrated in his birth year.

After training in the US, he debuted as a mixed martial artist in 2014. Unfortunately, he had lost his debut fight in the Ring of Combat 47. Dvalishvili went on to fight for CFFC and lost his first bout in the promotion. However, he did not stop working hard and finally achieved six consecutive victories in CES MMA and ROC. He has had victories over strong contenders like strong names like Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo at the UFC.

Now, as mentioned above, he moved to the US when he was 21. So you must be wondering whether he has US citizenship after so many years.

Merab Dvalishvili acquires US citizenship: Is he a dual citizen?

‘The Machine’ has been living on US soil for a decade now and has moved to train in mixed martial arts. Interestingly, the bantamweight fighter loves both Georgia and America and has carried the flags of both countries on many occasions inside the octagon. He shows appreciation for his homeland and also the land that fulfilled his dreams.

Now there is an update, and in 2024, ‘The Machine’ finally became an American citizen as well. After living in the country for almost 12 years, he has acquired American citizenship, as reported by the fighter through his own Instagram. He declared that after dedicating his life to the country, he had the qualifications to become a citizen. The bantamweight noted that his “heart will always be in Georgia,” but he is “grateful” for the opportunities that the United States has given him in his career.

He currently resides in New York and Las Vegas, training with both the Serra Longo Fight Team and Syndicate MMA. After Dvalishvili uploaded this information, even Jorge Masvidal congratulated him for becoming a part of the ‘ best country in the world.’

So does this mean that when he comes back for UFC 320, he is going to carry both the flags of Georgia and America?

Which flag will Merab Dvalishvili carry at UFC 320?

He even officially said that he became a citizen in an interview with Kevin Iole, and the host congratulated him on becoming a citizen of America. The veteran journalist asked him what it meant for him to become a dual citizen of Georgia and America.

‘The Machine’, who started training in combat sports in his motherland and then nourished his skills in America, answered that he was grateful that this country gave him the opportunities that he has now. He said, “ I’m grateful to be here in the US. This is a beautiful country, a free country. I think I have an example of the American dream. If you come here you work hard and if you are a good citizen, and if you do not do any criminal or bad things, then you will become successful.”

So when he walks into the Octagon on October 4 to defend his title against Cory Sandhagen, don’t be surprised to see both flags waving above him once more — two colors, one fighter, and one incredible story!