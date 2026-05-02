‘Embarrassing’ UFC Perth Bout Sparks ‘Worst Fight’ Outrage Despite Final Round Thriller

With two fights ending inside the distance and two going the distance, the preliminary segment of UFC Perth has made way to the main card. While the card hasn’t delivered much standout action yet, one fight quickly stood out for the way it unfolded.

“OUT OF NOWHERE!!!!” UFC’s X-post read. “Wes Schultz snatches up the submission in Round 3 for a huge first win!”

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That finish immediately sparked attention. However, the overall reaction from fans was mixed, as the fight between the two middleweights was criticized for lacking quality.

The third fight on the prelims featured an American against Australia’s Ben Johnston. The bout reached the final round, where Schultz locked in a guillotine choke, forcing Johnston to tap.

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Wes Schultz, who earned a UFC contract after winning Dana White’s Contender Series this past October, was making his first appearance on Australian soil. His UFC debut had ended in disappointment when Damian Pinas stopped him in the first round.

Stepping in against a capable opponent like Johnston, who reportedly holds a Muay Thai championship and has trained alongside former champion Israel Adesanya, Schultz entered as the underdog.

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But at RAC Arena, he flipped the script, pushing Johnston into the final round before securing the submission win. After the finish, Schultz climbed the cage to acknowledge the crowd, only to be met with boos instead of cheers.

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That reaction carried over online, where fans were quick to criticize the fight itself.

Backlash builds over UFC Perth prelim matchup

Annoyed with the outcome, one wrote bluntly, “Embarrassing product you guys just showcased; cut both immediately.” While frustration after a fight isn’t unusual, calls to cut fighters after a single performance are often seen as an overreaction, especially when a win is involved.

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Another fan targeted Johnston’s approach, writing, “Engaging in grappling with somebody pulling guard is Low IQ. Losing to Wes Shultz is embarrassing.”

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Despite securing the win, Schultz was not spared criticism either. “These first 3 fights made me think I’ve been watching amateur fights at my local MMA gym 🤦‍♂️ ESPECIALLY this Schultz fight,” a user remarked. Coming off two fights, one of which ended in a split decision, Schultz vs. Johnston, despite providing some thrills, only added to growing frustration.

The criticism continued across social media, with one user calling it “genuinely the worst fight I’ve ever seen.” While the opinion is subjective, a few others echoed those sentiments. Another added, “One of the lowest-level fights I’ve ever seen in the UFC.”

Much of the backlash appeared tied to Johnston repeatedly giving up submission attempts, allowing Schultz multiple openings throughout the fight.

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It may also reflect a gap between expectation and performance, as the Australian fighter struggled to impose himself against a relatively less proven opponent in Schultz. The loss on his UFC debut has now put Johnston back to square one, leaving the 35-year-old with work to do as he looks to rebuild momentum.