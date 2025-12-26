Ex-UFC Champ Flags Trouble for Dana White as White House Card Faces Major Concern

Dana White may want to keep a lid on the White House card. The suspense, however, seems to have sparked a flurry of speculation and rumors. The grievance is not against the card per se. Rather, many rue the uncertainty clouding the matchups of the historic event planned to coincide with President Trump’s birthday. The potential absence of big names on the card has amplified concerns. And former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s rundown of possible names paints a bleak picture.

O’Malley himself is set to become part of history. He will compete at UFC 324, which kicks off the UFC’s broadcast collaboration with Paramount Skydance. While Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje headline the debut, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes are set to fight in the co-main event. Preparing for his main-card face-off against contender Song Yadong, Sean O’Malley, however, couldn’t ignore the tough spot Dana White and his team are in.

Sean O’Malley sees trouble brewing for Dana White’s White House card

As he sat down with Tim “Red Hawk” Welch and Joe “Diesel” Riggs, “Suga” Sean reflected, “The White House card has to be… It sounds like it’s happening, and it has to be f**king massive.” But a problem looms. Since its announcement, a string of big names has circulated around the White House event, most notably Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

O’Malley, however, remains doubtful that the Irish superstar will make it to the June outing. Likewise, Jones’s chances of appearing also seem slim. Given his family issues, Ilia Topuria has decided to take a break and is expected to return potentially in early 2026.

The most perplexing situation appears to involve Alex Pereira. After raising hopes of an era-defining matchup against Jon Jones, the light heavyweight champion hinted that he might not be available either. The former bantamweight champion pondered, “Who are the biggest names?”

O’Malley also weighed in on his own chances. However, coming off back-to-back losses, he seemed uncertain about how that might play out.

More alarm bells for Dana White’s White House card

As Welch referenced Dana White’s intention to confirm the card by February, O’Malley then ran through a few more names, including Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev. Reportedly, pound-for-pound No. 1 and welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has also expressed interest in the White House card.

However, there are rumors that his trainer and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, does not share the same enthusiasm. There also remains one more name that O’Malley, Welch, and Riggs may have overlooked: Tom Aspinall. Concerns, however, loom over the heavyweight champion’s future following his eye injury.

It was on December 7, at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors gala, that President Trump shed some light on the proposed White House UFC show.

“They’re going to have eight or nine championship fights – the biggest fights they’ve ever had. Every one’s a championship fight, and every one’s a legendary type of fight. He’s actually holding back fights right now for six months so he can do it for this, the 250,” he stated.

Given the expectations at the highest level and the challenges confronting him, Dana White appears to be sitting on shifting sand. He has not completely run out of options. Yet, as the announcement date draws closer, the growing list of obstacles facing many of the sport’s biggest names suggests the pressure surrounding it could potentially mount.