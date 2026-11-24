Navajo Stirling could be the stepping stone Magomed Ankalaev needs to push him back into the title race. The unbeaten New Zealander’s stunning victory last weekend seems to have fueled Ankalaev’s hopes, and the Russian did not waste any time when a callout emerged.

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“Congratulations, Sterling, I accept your challenge. Let’s do it at any time anywhere I’m ready,” Ankalaev wrote on social media.

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Ankalaev’s response came after Stirling expressed interest in the matchup during the post-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 294. Headlining the card in Doha, the New Zealander extended his UFC winning streak by stopping former champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round.

The victory strengthened Stirling’s position in the division, with the fighter currently standing third in the top 15.

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“Yeah. Ankalaev’s definitely someone that I was thinking about after this,” Stirling stated. “He’s a really, really good fighter. Very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he would be a very tough test for anyone, and yeah, that’s an exciting fight for me as well.

“So yeah, that could be on the table in the future, you know? You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those fights, man, those are like big-time fights. Like if I could beat those guys, I could really like set off, like my name to be like a really well-respected one in, you know, the MMA community and sort of kick off my, sort of dynasty.”

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There’s a reason Stirling mentioned Ankalaev’s name.

The light division currently faces a logjam at the top. Champion Carlos Ulberg, who knocked out Prochazka at UFC 327, has been sidelined with a torn ACL. Reports suggest that Ulberg is targeting a return early in 2027. However, his situation presents another complication for Stirling.

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Both Ulberg and Stirling are friends and teammates at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand. Fighters from the same gym rarely call each other out for a matchup, and Sterling appears to be keeping that relationship in mind.

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Neither during his cage interview with Michael Bisping nor later at the post-fight press conference did Stirling mention Ulberg as a potential opponent.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is exploring an opportunity in the heavyweight division. Looking to become a champion in a third division, the Brazilian star moved up to face Ciryl Gane at the White House event. However, the attempt ended in disaster, as Gane took Pereira to the cleaners.

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Pereira is now looking to regain momentum with the upcoming matchup against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335.

However, as he told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview, Pereira appears open to moving back down to light heavyweight and reclaim his championship should he fail to win.

But that could take some time.

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Navajo Stirling’s callout could give Magomed Ankalaev the break he needs

For Stirling, it will be better to take a shot at Ankalaev instead of waiting for an opportunity to square off against Pereira.

Since he lost his championship to Pereira last year, Ankalaev has been working to regain his footing in the division.

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Returning to the cage on July 25 last year, he knocked out Bogdan Guskov in the fifth round of the Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi. Despite the victory, however, a fresh title opportunity has yet to materialize. Frustrated by the delay, the Russian recently floated the possibility of moving up to heavyweight.

“Looks like nobody in the top five at light heavyweight wants to fight,” Ankalaev wrote. “Everybody’s got a reason. Khalil Rountree (is) not ready; Reyes just fought and is injured. Costa wants $10 million. So what about heavyweight? Anybody ready to fight? Let’s do it in January.”

Earlier an opportunity arrived after former middleweight contender Paulo Costa moved to the light heavyweight division. However, since his victory over Azamat Murzakanov in April 2026, the Brazilian has reportedly been embroiled in a bitter contractual and payout dispute with the UFC.

As a result, the potential matchup with Costa also fell through.

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“I was being told by my team today that Paulo Costa turned down a fight with me for (the) THIRD time now,” Ankalaev wrote before adding, “I would turn the fight against me also.”

With Stirling now expressing interest in facing him, Ankalaev could finally have a meaningful matchup on the table. A victory would put him in a stronger position to pursue another title shot. However, he shouldn’t take the New Zealander lightly.