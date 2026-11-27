Beyond the glitz and star-studded lifestyle of famous fighters, there is a world where some even find it difficult to meet their day-to-day expenses. One such example came to light recently.

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“With COVID happening and everything else going on nowadays, I’m at a point in my life where I’m not really sure where it will take me,” Jason Gonzalez wrote on his GoFundMe page. “I feel like there’s still some fight in me left. Maybe, lol, idk, but I am willing to give it another shot if God will reopen the doors for me….

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“I’m looking to get a stable job in the meantime as well to help me get around the area and attend events and church and anything that can keep me on the right path and help me get back on my feet. I don’t want to get completely stuck again or have to change areas and start all over again.

“If God allows it, I’d like to stay here and maybe start a good life. Go back to training and competing and maybe even open up a mixed martial arts gym again.

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“But in my current situation, I cannot do this alone. So I made this page to ask you all for some help. I have a Facebook page and Instagram that I will post the links to so you can see how my journey is going. So I ask, Can you please help me?”

The GoFundMe page shows that $195 has been raised towards its $1,600 target.

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Following an amateur career, Gonzalez became a professional MMA fighter in 2011. Over the next five years, he compiled an impressive 10-2 record while competing in different MMA promotions, including WFC, Gladiator’s Challenge, and RFA.

In 2015, Gonzalez gained wider attention when he appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber. As a member of Faber’s team, he defeated Tim Welch by second-round TKO before dropping a decision to Abner Lloveras in the first elimination round.

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On September 10, 2016, he made his UFC debut, fighting against Drew Dober. His debut, however, ended in defeat as Dober knocked him out in the opening round. The California native bounced back a few months later, submitting J.C. Cottrell via D’Arce choke in the first round.

That remained Gonzalez’s only victory during his UFC tenure. After losing by second-round submission to Gregor Gillespie in September 2017, a fight that earned him a Fight of the Night honor, Gonzalez stepped away from competition and did not return until April 27, 2019.

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He faced Jim Miller on a Fight Night card but suffered a first-round submission loss. By the end of that year, the UFC released Gonzalez from its roster.

Gonzalez’s fundraiser also follows a message he shared on Instagram on October 1, 2026.

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Beyond the cage: The financial struggles fighters face

“Before September ends, I just want to thank the people who didn’t let me go through everything alone,” it read. ” The ones who checked in, listened without judging, and stayed even when I wasn’t at my best.

“Your patience, kindness, and support meant more than you probably realize. I may not always say it, but I’m truly grateful for everyone of you. You made a difficult time a little easier, and I’ll always appreciate that.”

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Gonzalez’s predicament highlights how quickly a fighter’s fortunes can change.

His situation is an unusual example of a former fighter turning to the public for help with living expenses while trying to find a suitable livelihood. However, several other fighters have also sought public support to cover costs often associated with competing as independent contractors.

One notable example is former UFC flyweight Sarah Alpar. In 2021, while she was still on the promotional roster, the fighter reportedly started a GoFundMe page to help cover training camp, nutrition, and coaching costs ahead of her scheduled bout.

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There have also been cases of fighters turning to the public for help with expenses arising from serious medical emergencies.

Beyond fundraising, some fighters have had to hold regular jobs to cover their living expenses while pursuing their fighting ambitions.

One of the most notable examples is former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. During an interview, she revealed that she was working as a delivery driver to make ends meet.

“Thank God I managed to save some money, so things are going well,” she said. “But whenever I need to, I work as a delivery driver. I deliver meals and things like that. I just pick up orders through an app and make the deliveries. I do whatever it takes. I’m not afraid of hard work; I can do just about anything.”

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A similar revelation came from the newly signed fighter Alex Apodaca, who, despite earning a UFC contract, said in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she would continue working her regular job as an IT consultant at an audit firm.