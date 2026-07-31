Former UFC Champ Rampage Jackson Caught Choking Out ‘Jackass’ Star on Camera

The things some reality shows do. After what happened at a recent shoot, the makers of “Sports Hurt” must be wondering if their decision to bring in Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson was sound.

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An actor with credits in several movies, including the “A-Team,” the former UFC light heavyweight champion became the center of attention after a report revealed he choked out a participant from a well-known reality movie series.

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“Rampage Jackson just put a Jackass alum to sleep … and the Zzz-inducing rear-naked choke was all captured on video!” read the opening lines of the TMZ Sports report.

The update follows the incident that reportedly unfolded on the set of the soon-to-be-launched action-packed, comedic reality and stunt television series “Sports Hurts.” Scheduled for the fall, the production and pre-promotional rollout of the series, which incorporates wild stunts, heavy impacts, and behind-the-scenes chaos, began this month.

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The creators and stars behind the show include prominent figures from the stunt world and internet personalities such as YouTuber Houston Jones; Sean “Poopies” McInerney, the new crew member of the popular reality slapstick comedy film “Jackass Forever”; and Pennyroyal.

Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

Aligning with the show’s theme of showcasing the extreme physical toll of mixed martial arts, Rampage Jackson made a guest appearance.

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Things, however, took an unexpected turn while filming a stunt. Recorded by original Jackass crew member Steve-O, who was FaceTiming the moment, the footage featured the UFC legend applying a rear-naked choke to Poopies McInerney, who reportedly stated, “There’s no other person I’d rather have choke me out than Mr. Rampage Jackson.”

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As one might expect, within seconds, McInerney became unconscious. After a few moments, however, he came to his senses, looking bewildered by what had happened, before exclaiming, “Holy sh**!”

According to the TMZ report, the rear-naked choke is just one of the stunts that viewers will see on the show. The series is expected to feature personalities like retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle, skateboarder and entrepreneur Ryan Sheckler, and football player Cam Newton.

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Fortunately, the stunt concluded without anything serious happening to Poopies, who can now personally affirm the aftereffects of a near-naked choke.

For Jackson, it might be the first time he choked someone while filming. Outside of a professional bout, the only incident that comes to mind in which the former champion used his skills to put someone down occurred when he allegedly choked his son, Raja Jackson, after he sucker-punched him during an altercation.

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Jackson’s stunt also joins a handful of instances in which actors and entertainers have gone to great lengths and tempted fate by challenging MMA fighters to experience genuine submission firsthand.

Rampage Jackson joins a growing list of real MMA moments on set

The most well-known case belongs to Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and former UFC fighter and stuntman Jason Day. Reports indicate that while filming the movie “Skyscraper,” Johnson revealed that Day applied a genuine rear-naked choke during a take so he could realistically portray the effects of nearly losing consciousness.

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A similar incident took place while filming the movie “Road House,” a remake of the 1989 cult classic starring the late Patrick Swayze that featured Jake Gyllenhaal and MMA icon Conor McGregor. Gyllenhaal filmed fight sequences inside the actual Octagon at UFC 285 with former fighter and stuntman Jay Hieron and McGregor.

It’s been suggested the Irish superstar accidentally choked Gyllenhaal during a mishap on set, though no actual choking occurred.

Though not filming a movie or a series, even Dillon Danis has also choked out OnlyFans model and influencer Elle Brooks during a Misfits Boxing media workout after she wanted to experience his submission skills firsthand.

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Taking that history into account, Jackson’s case, given it happened in keeping with the Spurts Hurts’ broader concept and with full knowledge of participant Poopies, should come as just another case in which the formidable effectiveness of mixed martial arts is on full display.

Fans can expect to see a few more dangerous sequences once the series rolls out.