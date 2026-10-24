“Give Me Song Yadong, King Kong, Anybody”: Petr Yan Warns Every Opponent After Defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 Trilogy

It’s now been over three years since anyone last beat Petr Yan. After his win over Merab Dvalishvili, the Russian fighter is confident that his win streak will continue. He believes he can take any one the UFC sends his way for his next bantamweight title defense.

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“Listen to me, brother: I’m the champion of this organization; I do not pick fights,” he told Daniel Cormier during the post-fight cage interview. “This organization puts the next contender in front of me, and I’m ready to fight with any of them. Give me Song Yadong, give me King Kong! Give me anybody! Just make the weight and I will take you down!”

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Yan’s comments come on the heels of his win over Dvalishvili. Competing in the co-main event of UFC 333, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, Yan and Dvalishvili fought out a competitive bout that ended in another decision victory for the Russian.

The victory has opened up several potential matchups for the reigning bantamweight champion.

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Song Yadong has strengthened his title credentials with a second-round knockout of Umar Nurmagomedov in August 2026. Yan had previously defeated Yadong by unanimous decision at UFC 299, setting up a possible rematch if the promotions decide to revisit their rivalry.

Mario Bautista is another potential opponent after putting together three consecutive victories following his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in 2025. Since he has never fought Yan, Bautista would offer the champion a new challenge, although his ranking alone does not guarantee him a title opportunity.

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Umar, meanwhile, remains a serious contender despite his recent defeat to Yadong. He previously challenged Dvalishvili for the championship at UFC 311, gaining valuable experience over five rounds. His grappling skills and standing in the division could keep him in contention for another title run.

Imago December 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: PETR YAN 19-5 of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia during UFC 323 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251204_zsp_o117_015 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

All three fighters present viable matchmaking possibilities. Yan’s willingness to face anyone leaves the decision open, with the promotion ultimately determining who gets the next shot.

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Sean O’Malley is another potential opponent with Yan open to revisiting their rivalry. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Yan said, “Why not? For real, we have history, so why wouldn’t that be the fight?

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“He’s doing a great job. He’s moving forward, and he’s definitely proved that he is the next one, or one of the next ones, who should be good to fight for the title…..”

Options galore: Who could Petr Yan face next?

It is not the first time when Yan made it clear he is willing to face whichever opponents the UFC selects, a stance that has followed him through different stages of his career.

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After knocking out Urijah Faber in 2019, Yan called for a title opportunity against then-champion Henry Cejudo. He later captured the vacant bantamweight championship by defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Following a difficult stretch, Yan rebuilt his momentum with victories over Yadong at UFC 299 and Deiveson Figueiredo later in 2024 before defeating Marcus McGhee in 2025.

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While Yan has several options at bantamweight, a move up to featherweight has also been discussed. Recent reports suggested he was willing to compete at 145 pounds, but he later clarified that moving up was not part of his immediate plans.

“This is not something that I’m thinking about,” he said. “It’s just that the way the question was asked of me then is, ‘Would you go down a weight, or would you rather go up a weight?’ and I chose that I would rather go up a weight.

“That was the context of the question. It’s not something that I’m looking at at all. At the moment, I still have so much work to do in this division, defend this belt, and win this fight, and then there are other contenders.”

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For now, Yan appears focused on remaining at bantamweight and defending his title against the division’s leading challengers. With several potential matchups available, he has plenty of work ahead before considering a move to another weight class.