“He Can’t Train, Can’t See”: Tom Aspinall Faces Potential Fourth Eye Surgery After Training Accident Derails UFC 334 Return, Reveals Helwani

The UFC is now effectively without a heavyweight champion after Tom Aspinall vacated his title yesterday. While the decision has left the division in a state of flux, the choice to vacate the title did not come out of nowhere.

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According to Ariel Helwani, Aspinall had been expected to make his return at UFC 334, with Madison Square Garden reportedly being considered as the destination for his comeback on November 14. However, while in camp, the Englishman’s return was derailed after a training accident caused his already-injured right eye to deteriorate again, leaving him facing the possibility of a fourth eye surgery.

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“What I was told was he wanted to make this announcement about 3-4 weeks ago and was told just wait, just wait, just wait,” Helwani revealed on his show. “The latest plan was Madison Square Garden, which we all were kind of thinking…made all the sense in the world. So, they all kind of agreed on MSG. And my understanding was everyone was in a great place.

“So, as he’s starting to prepare for the November date at Madison Square Garden, he’s preparing, he’s sparring, he’s training, he gets hit. The eye starts to act up, and essentially, for all intents and purposes, the right eye goes all the way back to square one. Now he can’t train, can’t see, periphery, black spots, mess of a situation.”

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Helwani explained that Aspinall subsequently underwent another medical examination, which produced concerning results. Doctors did not clear him to compete, with his eye requiring more time to recover. According to Helwani, Tom Aspinall has been advised to rest until January, with another operation potentially required if his condition does not improve. For now, the priority is Aspinall’s recovery rather than a return date.

The veteran MMA reporter, as such, expressed hope that the heavyweight could still make his comeback next year, but rushing back into competition would make little sense given the problems with his eye.

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The latest update also helps explain Aspinall’s decision to vacate the title. In his announcement, the Englishman made it clear that he did not want to hold up the division while he recovers.

“I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title,” Aspinall said in his message yesterday.

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The 33-year-old’s latest problems can be traced back to his attempted first title defense against Ciryl Gane last year. The bout ended almost as soon as it began after an accidental double eye-poke from Gane left Tom Aspinall unable to continue. The fight was ruled a no-contest, allowing Aspinall to retain his title.

But the immediate result only told half the story.

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What followed was a series of checkups and reviews that kept Aspinall sidelined from the cage. By late November and December, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with traumatic bilateral Brown’s syndrome, leaving him with restricted eye movement and persistent double vision.

The 15-3 fighter subsequently underwent eye surgeries in London during January and February 2026 while dealing with dizziness, balance problems, and other vision-related difficulties.

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His condition appeared to improve by March, and on June 25, Tom Aspinall announced that he had returned to training with hopes of facing Gane in a rematch later in the year.

That comeback attempt ultimately lasted only a few months. After suffering another injury to his right eye during training, Aspinall’s return plans have been put on hold. On August 26, he had denied reports that he was leaving the UFC, but the latest developments have now led him to vacate the championship.

Aspinall’s situation also bears some similarities to what happened to Frank Mir more than two decades ago.

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At UFC 48, Mir became heavyweight champion after defeating Tim Sylvia. But just three months later, in September 2004, Mir suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident.

Like Aspinall, Mir suffered the incident while holding a title. The difference between the two is that while Aspinall voluntarily vacated his title, Mir was stripped of his by the UFC because he was unable to defend his belt.

That history helps put Aspinall’s decision into perspective. With no clear timeline for his return and the possibility of another surgery still hanging over him, the UFC needed a way to keep the heavyweight division moving.

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If he hadn’t done it voluntarily, there is a good chance the UFC might have made the call themselves.

Now, the title will have to be decided between the division’s other top contenders while Tom Aspinall focuses on recovering. And if his condition improves, the former champion could eventually return to the division he left behind and attempt to work his way back toward the belt he never lost.