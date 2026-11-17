From “coward” and “chickened out” to “Greatest of All Time”—it’s been weeks since Carlos Prates vented his frustration at Islam Makhachev. However, as the latest interview shows, time finally seems to have caught up on the welterweight contender’s anger.

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“I got a little bit mad, a little bit angry, you know, because I expected (to) already fight him,” Prates said in an interview. “He’s the GOAT, you know, like two-division UFC champ, No. 1 pound-for-pound.”

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Prates’ U-turn comes after the criticism he directed at Makhachev on social media upon learning that the champion had turned down a fight against him. The bout was supposed to headline UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, marking the UFC’s return to Toronto after three years.

Calling Makhachev a “coward,” Prates blamed the Russian champion for denying him a title shot. Makhachev’s refusal prompted the UFC to set up an interim welterweight title and schedule a fight between Prates and Michael Morales.

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Prates later responded to Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, after he described the Russian as the “greatest fighter of this generation.”

“If he fights for passion, he would fight the number 1 contender in January,” Prates wrote. “I will not add anything to his legacy; I will finish his legacy, brother, and also, he will make me look great. Mark my words ✍🏾.”

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Prates, however, wasn’t done taking shots at Makhachev.

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“So, this guy comes out saying he wants to be an active champion, and he wants to fight,” Prates told Laerteviana MMA. “Hunter even said that a date had been reserved for him. And then he just came out and said he didn’t want it. He chickened out.

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“The situation I have now is to beat Morales and get the interim belt. Then I’m going to come back and beat Makhachev twice as badly as I was going to before, just so he could learn his lesson and stop being such a coward!”

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It’s possible Prates changed his views after Makhachev explained why he decided against their January matchup.

Dana White clarified that Makhachev had verbally agreed to the fight, but the Russian later explained that he would rather wait and face the winner of Prates vs. Morales. Amid the criticisms directed at him, Makhachev also received support from prominent MMA figures, including Henry Cejudo.

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With more than two months remaining before he faces Morales, Prates appears to be a favorable position. A victory would bring him closer to a potential matchup against Makhachev. The Brazilian may therefore prefer to avoid reigniting their feud and keep things cordial until they potentially meet inside the Ocatgon.

This isn’t the first time Prates has taken such an approach—publicly criticizing his rival before showing him respect.

Beyond Makhachev: Carlos Prates knows when to put the trash talk aside

Ahead of his fight against Ian Machado Garry last year, Prates went scorched earth on the Irish star, taking aim at his UFC record and main-event credentials.

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“I’ve been in the company (UFC) for a year,” he said. “Two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years; he’s never had a main event.

“He won one bonus, I think… A bunch of decisions there, a f**king boring fighter… He’s fighting in the main event because I chose him… When he wakes up after the fight, he’ll have to come and say, ‘Thanks, Carlos Prates, you made me some good money.'”

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The bout ended with Prates suffering his first loss in the UFC. However, the result also appeared to change his opinion of Garry. Prates reportedly pushed back when a fan made unsavory remarks about the Irishman’s family.

“I’m the kind of guy where, where I come from, you can’t say bad things about somebody’s wife and family,” Prates said. “They can literally kill you if you say something about the family. We are big rivals inside the cage, but outside of the cage, we have respect for each other.”

Prates’ switch from criticism to appreciation reveals how he views trash talks and heated exchanges as “just business” to build hype. He might react in the heat of the moment, but he doesn’t take long to shift toward respect and praise once the situation settles down.