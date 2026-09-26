“He Stopped Crying”: Alex Pereira’s $1M+ Announcement Mocked by Fans With Ciryl Gane Comments

Alex Pereira may have picked the wrong time to parade his new gear – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, said to be worth over $1 million. The footage featuring Pereira taking a look his blue-colored luxury car gained considerable traction.

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“I was never the type to get hype over a car. But I started getting the itch to buy this with the conditions I have today,” he said.

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But the former champion likely didn’t expect to receive a harsh verdict from fans. Seemingly some fans were disappointed that Pereira took to showing off his new high-end purchase rather than providing an update on his teaser that suggested an upcoming matchup.

As a result, some lashed out, pointing to the humiliating loss he suffered against Ciryl Gane this past June at the White House South Lawn.

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The reactions followed a suspense-filled message from Pereira. “Amanha,” the caption on his Instagram Story read. In English, the word means “tomorrow.” The move raised anticipation that Pereira was likely talking about an upcoming fight.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

With Tom Aspinall vacating his title, the heavyweight division has now opened up. Some matchups have been suggested. The talks include Pereira as well. While he faced a setback in his heavyweight debut, he still remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars.

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Among the options available that could potentially put Pereira’s career back on track are names like Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

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So, some fans did not appreciate the car show. After all the hype his message generated, they expected Pereira’s next announcement to be about a fight rather than his new Lamborghini.

Alex Pereira bought a Lamborghini – Fans had other plans

“F**king narcissist made an announcement post “tomorrow” just for it to be about him buying a car. Whatever helps you sleep after Gane made you his son,” wrote one disappointed fan. Following the loss to Gane, many expect Pereira to bounce back as he enters the final stretch of his career.

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In that context, the Brazilian is expected to be more focused on his training. Another loss at this stage would likely raise questions over his future and, more significantly, his legacy.

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While there’s nothing wrong with Pereira spending his well-earned money, he should not be distracted, considering he is at a crucial stage in his career.

“Still thinks about Gane knocking him out when he lays his head at night,” wrote another user. Whether Pereira gets nightmares thinking about the knockout he suffered against Gane remains doubtful. He is far too experienced to let a loss affect his sleep.

Instead, as a former champion, it would not bode well for him if he didn’t think about the Gane fight. The mistakes he made that night would serve him well. Pereira could use them as references so as not to repeat them again.

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One user, however, offered a different take. “We’re just happy he stopped crying about getting his b*tt kicked at heavyweight,” they wrote. The comment likely points to the way Pereira complained about referee Herb Dean. Criticizing the veteran official, Pereira claimed that Dean failed to penalize Gane, who allegedly stuck him at the back of the head.

A fan teased, “Gane beat him so bad he’s starting to just check off bucket list items cause he realizes how fragile life is.”

“The fact that Emperor Gane could just steal this car and Pereira wouldn’t be able to do anything about it,” a user stated. It was yet another shot at Pereira’s dismal outing on June 14. But the comment should be viewed as subjective. Whether Gane is as rich as Pereira is a matter of speculation. Even so, to say that he would want to take away his opponent’s vehicle, even for a joke, appears a stretch.

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Alex Pereira’s case reflects an old proverb: “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.” Despite a run across three weight classes, out of which he claimed championships in two, a lone loss has come to haunt the Brazilian star.

The comments clearly reflect a pattern. It’s not that Pereira has not suffered losses previously. Two years after he made his UFC debut, Israel Adesanya knocked him out during their rematch. On March 8, 2025, Magomed Ankalaev outpointed him during the 205-pound title defense.

But the loss he suffered from Gane stands out. Moving up a weight class, Pereira took considerable risk. However, he never looked so vulnerable before.

Given his decision to stay at heavyweight, it becomes all the more important for Pereira to remain focused on his aim to become the first three-division champion in the UFC.

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That explains why some fans took strong exception when he showed his new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Had he done so after a victory, the emotions might have been different, perhaps.