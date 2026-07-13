“He Was Coming Back to Save His Own Life”: Dominick Cruz Predicts Tough Future for Conor McGregor After UFC 329 Injury

Barely anyone expected that the year’s biggest comeback story would wind up in the most controversial fashion. Yet that’s precisely what happened at the T-Mobile Arena as UFC 329 inched closer to its main event, where Conor McGregor faced Max Holloway. Considering the bout marked the Irish star’s return, many expected fireworks in the rematch. But instead of becoming memorable, the night took an infamous turn as McGregor made an inglorious exit due to a knee injury, which stopped the bout.

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Since the fight took place after McGregor’s five-year absence due to a leg injury, the matchup was supposed to be a stepping stone for the Irishman to claim an unprecedented championship in a third weight class. The abrupt ending has now left McGregor’s future uncertain. As someone who has been through such pitfalls, former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz reflected on what the future holds for McGregor.

“We keep saying he (McGregor) doesn’t need to come back because he’s got the money, but I disagree,” Cruz said during a post-show discussion. “I think the reason why he was coming back was to save his own life from the money and from the lifestyle that he’s been living. I think he’s going to be facing that again. God’s going to keep putting the same test in front of you until you choose differently. Fighting wasn’t going to pull you out; fighting doesn’t solve everything.”

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“And he’s going to learn that because he’s got to face himself without this thing that really cures a lot of us. I mean, martial arts saved my life,” he stated, before adding, “I truly believe he came to save his own life. And now he’s back to where he started before he booked this fight.”

Cruz’s reaction rests on two factors. The first being the question many raised about the need for McGregor’s comeback. With an outstanding resume that saw him become champion in two weight classes and, more significantly, build a generational fortune that is still, by many standards, unfathomable even for many UFC stars and champions, McGregor has essentially checked every box in a hugely successful career.

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Secondly, in McGregor, Cruz appears to be finding parallels with his own journey. Competing in the bantamweight division, the California native, who made his UFC debut in 2011, saw his career peak when he became a champion in the weight class twice. However, frequent injuries stalled his later trajectory.

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A bantamweight title holder in the now-defunct promotion World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC), Cruz defended his title until 2011, when he outpointed Demetrius Johnson. A torn ACL and surgeries kept him out of the cage till 2014, when, after vacating his title, Cruz returned briefly to face Takeya Mizugaki before disappearing again to treat his torn ACL.

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Things changed when he returned in 2016 and claimed the bantamweight title a second time in a closely contested duel against T.J. Dillashaw. He defended it a few months later against Urijah Faber before losing the belt to Cody Garbrandt in December that year.

But a fresh spell of injuries kept Cruz sidelined. Despite receiving a string of matchups, Cruz was forced into a layoff that lasted till 2020. Even so, the problem continued to haunt him as he suffered a high-profile loss to Henry Cejudo on his return bout.

Though he went on a two-fight winning streak afterwards, the knockout loss to Marlon Vera in 2022 finally brought Cruz’s career to an end. Aside from those professional setbacks, Cruz reportedly also dealt with mental struggles.

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After UFC 329, Conor McGregor faces more questions than answers

That history perhaps explains why Cruz views McGregor’s situation differently from many observers. Viewed in that context, McGregor’s comeback mirrors parts of Cruz’s own career trajectory. He returned after a five-year layoff, only to suffer a humiliating defeat.

The matter carries more weight in the Irish star’s case. His latest appearance follows the 2024 matchup scheduled against Michael Chandler. The duo was supposed to headline UFC 303. However, the fight was cancelled after reports about McGregor suffering a toe injury emerged, marking the first time he ever had to withdraw from a scheduled UFC fight.

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Two more years passed before McGregor staged a return.

The physical setback, meanwhile, formed just one part of McGregor’s layoff story. The period saw him embroiled in public fallouts, including a civil trial that painted a bleak picture of his future in the MMA. Viewed through that lens, UFC 329 was supposed to mark McGregor’s redemption.

The lead-up to the event even featured McGregor opening up about money and his struggle with bad habits. With two championships under his belt and the mega-money-spinning fight against Floyd Mayweather before his venture into the liquor business, these proved major distractions that resulted in him losing his edge as a fighter.

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The knee injury has now put him back to square one. And this time, the situation appears more serious. According to a report from The New York Times, the Irishman had been using steroids even after recovering from his leg injury, raising questions regarding his durability as he enters another recovery period.

While the UFC has not discussed a timeline for McGregor’s return, it should also be noted that the former champion will turn 38 tomorrow.

On the other hand, Holloway has expressed interest in a trilogy to offset the status quo that saw him win without any serious exchange. It remains unclear whether the UFC, or for that matter, the fans, would want to see McGregor again.

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Even if he returns after recuperating, McGregor will likely be viewed with more concern than excitement.