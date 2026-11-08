Heavyweight Legend Whom Dana White Failed to Sign Calls Out Jon Jones for a Matchup Outside UFC

Fedor Emelianenko‘s absence from Dana White‘s UFC remains one of MMA’s biggest missed opportunities. With the PRIDE legend turning 50, the opportunity to correct that chapter of MMA history has largely passed. However, some form of closure could still be achieved—provided Jon Jones agrees.

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“I never worked with Jon Jones, so I can’t tell you if he needs coaching or not,” Emelianenko said when asked about his previous meeting with the former UFC champion. “But he’s certainly great, a brilliant one, very good. as a person too. I really enjoyed meeting him when he came to Moscow. We also saw each other in Abu Dhabi.”

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But would he be willing to take that friendship further and share the cage with Jones?

“No question,” replied Emelianenlko when the reporter suggested an exhibition with Jones. “Of course we can do it.”

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The two legends have crossed paths before. They reportedly first met in May 2013, when Jones, then the UFC light heavyweight champion, visited Moscow to give lectures and learn sambo. Emelianenko, meanwhile, had competed in M-1 events until 2012 before announcing his retirement, which lasted until 2015.

As Jones headed towards the title defense against Stipe Miocic, the pair met again eleven years later at the historic PFL vs. Bellator Champs event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 24, 2024.

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What makes Emelianenko’s interest in an exhibition particularly interesting is his experience in this format compared to Jones. Unlike the former UFC champion, the Russian has previously participated in exhibition matchups.

Imago Sep. 20, 2012 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – UFC 152 main event showdown between JON JONES aka Bones and Vitor Belfort aka The Phenom at the Air Canada Centre Saturday night. Media at a pre-fight press conference. UFC 152 – Pre-Fight Press Conference PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAm11

In 2009, Emelianenko faced lightweight fighter Shinya Aoki in a grappling exhibition at Tokyo’s Differ Ariake Arena and won by Achilles lock.

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He also reportedly faced Dutch mixed martial artist and kickboxer Gegard Mousasi in an exhibition or sparring match.

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Jones, in contrast, has no exhibition matchup on his record, possibly because of his focus on his professional career and business commitments, which saw him become champion in two weight classes.

But that does not mean the idea has never crossed Jones’ mind.

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No time for friendlies: Jon Jones has other priorities

“I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220 lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L?” he wrote on X six years ago.

This may be the first time Emelianenko has expressed interest in facing Jones, but promoters have previously floated the matchup.

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Last year, reports indicated that Emelianenko could compete in a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event. Around the same time, Jones arrived in Moscow as a special guest of the IBA Bare Knuckle Boxing Organization, where a promoter reportedly offered him a fight against Emelianenko on an upcoming card at Moscow’s Red Square.

Jones, however, turned down the offer.

“I’m contractually obligated to the UFC for a very long time,” he said. “No one wants to see Fedor and I fight. I don’t want to fight Fedor. I absolutely love Fedor. He’s been one of my big idols for a very long time. It’s the same thing with Anderson Silva. These guys inspired me in my youth, and that will never change.”

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Jones is not the only UFC legend Emelianenko has been linked to for an exhibition.

Recently, reports emerged that Emelianenko had expressed interest in an exhibition Sambo match with former UFC lightweight champion and fellow Russian sambo practitioner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“No problem, if Khabib is up for doing it, we can figure something out and show the beauty of sambo,” he said. “Well, if it’s an exhibition match to show the beauty of the sport.”

The renewed interest in exhibition matchups involving Emelianenko also brings attention back to one of the biggest “what ifs”: why the PRIDE legend never competed in the Octagon.

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The failure to sign Emelianenko was largely the result of disagreements over business arrangements.

The biggest sticking point was M-1 Global’s insistence on sharing event responsibilities and profits, a proposal Dana White reportedly refused to entertain.

White also recalled additional demands, including the construction of an arena in Russia, although M-1 reportedly disputed that account.

Emelianenko later offered his own explanation, questioning why the UFC approached him when he was already contractually committed elsewhere. These conflicting positions ultimately prevent fans from seeing the PRIDE legend competing inside the Octagon.

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White has since expressed relief that the UFC never signed Emelianenko.

Despite his retirement, Emelianenko continues to train and, as recent reports suggest, has shown a willingness to return to competition.

“I’m thinking about competing in the Russian Combat Sambo Championship after I turn 50,” the Last Emperor said. “I want to fight a little bit with our sambo guys.”

The situation is different for Jones.

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While he has announced retirement from MMA, he still remains contractually bound with the UFC. So given the circumstances, an exhibition between two MMA legends could still be possible.