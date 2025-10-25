Who Is Javier Mendez? All About Coach Behind Khabib, Islam, and Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC Success

Every great fighter has a story. But behind every great story, there’s often a voice in the corner, steady, sharp, and unshakable. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Umar Nurmagomedov, that voice belongs to Javier Mendez. The Mexican-American mastermind behind American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), who transformed a humble San Jose gym into a fortress of champions.

“Latinos don’t beg for help. We do what we gotta do to make things happen.” This guiding belief, held firmly by Mendez, reflects the grit and determination that defined his journey to success. Speaking to Men’s Health, Mendez reflected on his early struggles as an immigrant in the United States. “Coming here was not a good experience for me,” he shared, recounting obstacles such as language barriers, cultural alienation, and bullying. Today, Mendez is one of the most respected figures in mixed martial arts, having built AKA into a world-class training ground for elite fighters.

Under his leadership, Team Khabib has risen to prominence, earning comparisons to the legendary Gracie family, who pioneered Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the UFC. But how did that happen? Well, if you are wondering the same, then you are at the right place! In this article, we will have a look at Javier Mendez’s life and his role in changing the world of MMA forever.

Who is Javier Mendez? The AKA coach behind Khabib, Islam, and Umar

Javier Mendez reflected on his childhood experiences during a conversation with A.J. Perez from Men’s Health. He shared, “I didn’t understand the English language whatsoever, and I was ashamed of being a Mexican from Mexico. A lot of kids would pick on me and call me ‘wetback.’” Surprisingly, much of this bullying came not from other ethnic groups but from Latino children.

Born in Mexico, Mendez moved to the United States at the age of six. He was raised in San Jose, California, attending Andrew Hill High School amid challenging family circumstances. His father struggled with gambling and alcohol, while his mother, Abigail, required care due to ongoing health issues. Despite these adversities, Mendez developed compassion and resilience.

In addition to the bullying he faced, Mendez also endured harsh criticism from his father, who frequently told him he would never amount to anything. Rather than letting these remarks defeat him, Mendez channeled his frustration into determination, vowing to prove his doubters wrong.

via Imago January 18, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev and Rentao Moicano meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at Intuit Dome for UFC311 Makhachev vs Moicano on January 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250118_zsa_p175_418 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Growing up, Mendez admired Bruce Lee, whose philosophy and martial arts prowess inspired him. He dedicated himself to learning English and turned to martial arts as a sanctuary. At 18, a near-altercation with a drug dealer prompted a stark realization—he lacked the skills to defend himself. That moment marked a turning point, igniting his passion for martial arts.

In 1978, Mendez began his formal training in Tang Soo Do and later moved on to West Coast Taekwondo under the tutelage of Scott Coker, who would go on to become the CEO of Strikeforce and president of Bellator MMA. His kickboxing career took off in 1985, leading to a major milestone in 1992 when he became the ISKA Light-Cruiserweight Champion.

In 1995, he captured the ISKA Light Heavyweight Championship, defeating Conrad Pla via split decision. Although boxing had been affordable for Mendez as a child, karate training proved costly. Despite financial challenges, his determination never wavered. In 1996, his exposure to MMA grew when local UFC fighter Brian Johnston sought his expertise in kickboxing. Mendez’s reputation blossomed as more fighters recognized his talent and sought his coaching.

Today, Mendez is a respected figure in the world of MMA. He is married to Joanna Takacs, a former bodybuilder who plays a crucial role in running American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). The couple has two sons, Brandon and Jeremy. His close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov has become legendary, rooted in respect and loyalty.

How Javier Mendez transformed Khabib Nurmagomedov into a UFC champion

The day Javier Mendez met Khabib Nurmagomedov marked the beginning of a legendary partnership. Their encounter at AKA in 2012 set the stage for one of MMA’s most iconic coach-fighter relationships. From that day forward, Mendez took ‘The Eagle’ under his wing, guiding the young Dagestani talent to new heights. Over time, their professional relationship deepened into a familial bond, with Khabib regarding Mendez as a father figure and holding him in the highest regard.

Mendez fondly recounted his first meeting with Khabib and later with his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, on Instagram. Reflecting on their bond, he revealed that he met Nurmagomedov Sr. in 2014, two years after connecting with Khabib. He expressed deep respect and gratitude for the elder Nurmagomedov, stating, “I can confidently say he was the best coach I ever met—a remarkable human being.”

Mendez shared heartfelt reflections on Nurmagomedov’s journey and their shared dedication to ‘The Eagle’s’ remarkable career. He highlighted that from 2012 onward, Khabib trained with him for every fight camp, with Abdulmanap serving as a guiding pillar throughout the journey. Mendez also trained Islam Makhachev, Khabib’s protege, during the same period. He wrote, “From 2012 onward, Khabib trained with me for every fight camp, and Abdulmanap’s confidence in both of us made that possible.”

Following Khabib’s retirement from the UFC in 2021, Mendez has continued working alongside him to bring Father’s Plan to life — helping develop a new generation of elite fighters from Dagestan. Mendez acknowledged this mission in the same post, stating, “I often refer to this as ‘Father’s Plan,’ a testament to his belief in our journey together.”

As for his first impression of the Dagestani phenom, the AKA coach had declared that he sensed ‘greatness’ when he met Khabib. However, he wasn’t sure of how far he was willing to go, and he did not listen well. Mendez would tell him to relax, and he would train harder. The duo has become the dream team and coaches some of the most dangerous fighters from Dagestan at the moment.

Mendez and his coaching philosophy at AKA

The legendary journey of Javier Mendez and the American Kickboxing Academy owes much to the generosity of Scott Coker, the former kickboxing partner of Mendez and current Bellator MMA President. Coker, who owned the space where AKA was established, never charged Mendez for using the facility. His reasons were twofold: giving a rising talent an opportunity to earn money and laying the groundwork for future stars in his championships. Coker’s foresight paid off in 2003 when Frank Shamrock became a headline fighter for his promotion.

Mendez’s coaching career skyrocketed in 1997 when Shamrock, who joined AKA, became his first UFC champion. Under Mendez’s tutelage, Shamrock became the inaugural UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and maintained an undefeated streak during their partnership. From that pivotal success, Mendez’s influence expanded to training MMA greats, including Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Mendez earned the distinction of being the only trainer whose fighters simultaneously held titles in three of the most prestigious weight divisions. His unmatched achievements led to AKA being heralded as the Home of Champions. Beyond technical prowess, Mendez fostered a family-like atmosphere, a value instilled by his compassionate mother, which became key to his fighters’ success.

Javier Mendez’s net worth reflects not only his coaching success but also his keen business sense. As the owner of the renowned American Kickboxing Academy, he has ventured into various opportunities that have significantly contributed to his financial standing. Currently, his net worth stands at approximately $16 million. This wealth stems from a multifaceted career that includes training elite fighters and contributing to the UFC Ultimate Trainer video game. Additionally, Mendez has coached Indian professional boxers for the Hero Fight League (HFL).

Although Mendez retired from professional competition in 1996, his dedication to coaching remains unwavering. Beyond training fighters and cornering champions, he partners with Dynamic Striking to offer online instructional content, sharing fundamental MMA techniques for aspiring athletes.

Reflecting on his journey, Mendez revealed to The Maldives Journal, “Having that confidence and knowing that I have that ability to do that was something I needed to work on, not being of any ethnicity wasn’t the problem, it was the confidence in me as an athlete that was the problem.”

Javier Mendez’s Role in Coaching Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

The 54-year-old American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach was set to corner three of his fighters, including two title bouts, all in one evening. From the opening bell of Tagir Ulanbekov’s flyweight clash to the final moments of Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title defense against Arman Tsarukyan (which fell through abruptly with Renato Moicano stepping in on short notice), Mendez was everywhere. Between those moments, he also tried to guide Umar Nurmagomedov to bantamweight gold against Merab Dvalishvili.

Speaking to Submission Radio, he confessed, “I’m not gonna try at all. I’m just gonna be me. I’m going to take care of myself and make sure I’m there to give my fighters the advice they need. I’ll just stay calm. If Khabib is going to be a ball of nerves everywhere, let him! That’s who he is, so I’m going to leave him alone.”

He then continued, “So, if we need to be there walking out with the fighters, then that’s what we will do. If we need to stay in the corner while Islam comes to us after Umar’s fight is done, then that’s what we’ll do. We’ll handle it. We’ve been in this situation many times. We’ve never been in a situation where it’s a champion fight followed by a champion fight. Never been in that situation with one team, but we’ve been in the situation where it’s co-main event and then main event.”

From Mexico to San Jose, and now to the global UFC stage, Javier Mendez’s journey is the definition of resilience. He didn’t just train champions, he built them. From Khabib Nurmagomedov’s quiet dominance to Islam Makhachev’s strategic precision and Umar’s rising star, Mendez’s fingerprints are everywhere!