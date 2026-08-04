“I’d Rather Die Trying”: UFC Featherweight Refuses to Give Up After Blood Clots, Pulmonary Embolism Diagnosis

Every fighter who laces up eventually confronts a time when he needs to hang up the gloves. To some, that recognition comes with time as they realize they simply cannot go any further. To a few others, however, that realization is forced upon them by circumstances beyond their control. Yet, the spirit of a warrior never truly leaves.

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29-year-old Danny Silva belongs to the second category. The Californian had barely begun building momentum in his UFC career when bad news struck during a recent training session. A visit to the hospital resulted in a diagnosis of pulmonary embolism, leaving him with an uncertain future. The rising featherweight prospect, however, possesses a relentless spirit and wants to keep pushing forward.

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“Could this have been my last dance? I don’t know,” Silva’s Instagram message read. “Two weeks ago I thought I had a rib out. I pushed through like every fighter does. Friday I sparred, did my sprints, and my team thought I looked good. I didn’t want to make excuses, but I mentioned that my left arm was hurting and my rib was hurting. My team helped with cupping and scraping.”

According to Silva, that night, at around 8 pm, he went for a three-mile run. Towards the final stretch, he felt his “body was shutting down.” Yet he kept going. By the time he returned home, he noticed swelling in his neck and pectorals. On the recommendation of a friend who is a doctor, he decided to visit the emergency room to rule out the possibility of a heart attack.

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Imago August 2, 2025, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Taira vs Park on August 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20250802_zsa_p175_210 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“After 9 hours in the ER, doing EKGs and CT scans, they came back with some bad news,” Silva added. “I had multiple blood clots. They found a massive thrombosis in a vein in my neck, and part of the clot had broken off and traveled to my lung, causing a pulmonary embolism. This news has changed my life. Spending 3 nights in the hospital was awful.”

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The situation was serious, Silva revealed. However, his elite level of physical fitness helped him survive. According to the medical experts, nearly 50% of people who suffer from pulmonary embolism do not survive the condition.

Pulmonary embolism is a serious condition that occurs when blood clots block blood flow through the arteries in the lungs. Silva’s symptoms also align with how pulmonary embolism typically develops. Reportedly, the clots form in a vein, usually in the leg vein, before traveling through the heart and into the lungs.

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Against that backdrop, Silva managed to survive thanks to the countless hours he spent training and pushing his body beyond its limits.

That said, his condition remains uncertain. While he was discharged from the hospital, his treatment plan included taking medication for a couple of months. Understandably, finding himself confronting a situation that was completely beyond his control has left Silva frustrated.

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However, he refuses to give up easily.

“I won’t give up. I’d rather die trying, as bad as that sounds, especially because I was close to dying,” he wrote before thanking his family, friends, and the medical staff for their support and love throughout the ordeal.

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Danny Silva isn’t alone: Looking at similar cases across sports

While it’s difficult to find many precedents in combat sports, there are a few prominent examples from other sports in which athletes have faced pulmonary embolism.

Among the clearest examples is Hall of Fame basketball player Chris Bosh. The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star saw his career come to an end because of recurring blood clots. Earlier this year, Bosh revealed that he had suffered another pulmonary embolism this January.

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There is also the case of Chris Olave. The New Orleans State wide receiver missed his team’s regular season finale after a blood clot was discovered in his lung. Fortunately, reports indicated that he made a remarkable recovery because the condition was identified early.

Against that backdrop, fans should remain optimistic about Silva’s chances of making a successful comeback.

Fighting out of his hometown, Santa Ana, Silva turned professional in 2019 following an extensive amateur career.

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Competing for several promotions, including the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), Silva built an impressive resume that, aside from a layoff in 2021 and a loss to Canaan Kawaihae at LFA 148, remained largely consistent.

In 2023, things finally came together when he outpointed Angel Pacheco at Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a UFC contract.

Over the next two years, he stepped into the cage once each year, earning decision victories over Josh Culibao and Lucas Almeida.

He suffered a brief setback when he dropped a decision to Kevin Vallejos on August 2 last year. However, Silva quickly put his career back on course by knocking out Kurtis Campbell in the second round of their main card bout at UFC London on March 21.

With so much still ahead of him, the pulmonary embolism has undoubtedly brought Silva’s momentum to a halt. But as he made clear in his own message, he has no intention of giving up on a career that he has worked so hard to build.

Fans will undoubtedly be hoping that his recovery is every bit as successful as his rise through the sport.