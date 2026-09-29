‘I’m Not in This to Be Accepted’: Josh Hokit Responds to Dana White’s Stance on Him Potentially Becoming UFC Champion

Josh Hokit could be entering the showdown with Ciryl Gane with some baggage—Dana White‘s grudging acceptance. The UFC CEO has made his position clear. While fans may enjoy Hokit’s volatile behavior and acerbic comments, White certainly has no love for those antics.

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Yet the promoter is willing to give Hokit a shot at a title. Since making his promotional debut last year, Hokit has emerged as one of the UFC’s biggest stars, thanks in part to his unbeaten record. On November 14, he is set for a historic showdown against Gane in Madison Square Garden. With six weeks left before his chance to become champion, Hokit must also contend with White’s opinion of him.

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“Dana is just, you know, he has to say that, you know, deep down I’m Dana’s favorite fighter,” he said when Ariel Helwani brought up White’s recent comments. “He can’t wait for my fights. So, what do I have to say to Dana? Hello, Dana. Listen, at the end of the day, I didn’t join this sport to be liked by anybody.

“So, it’s like it is what it is. The whole world could be against me. That’s my thought process. And it’s like if you like me or not, it is what it is. And so I’m not looking to be like, I’m not in this to be accepted and stuff. I’m here to put him on good fighting. So you call my name, you sign, you have me sign the contract, and I’m going to give you a good fight. So that’s the most important thing.”

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According to the heavyweight contender, people have an innate desire to be liked, and he is no exception. Still, he insists he will not put on a fake smile just to please his followers. He intends to remain true to himself.

Hokit’s comments come after White addressed his prospects at the post-fight press conference of UFC 331 in Los Angeles.

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“I don’t police what people say and and and any of that,” White said. “And if you keep winning, I say it all the time. I don’t have to like you for you to thrive here and you to do well and be successful. Many people that I do not like have done very well here.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 Post-Fight Press Conference WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Josh Hokit participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC on June 15, 2026. Nathan Posner / Anadolu Washington United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxNathanxPosnerx

“So, you know, I’m saying I’m not saying that I don’t like Josh Hokit. I literally don’t like anything Josh Hokit says. So, and that’s not going to change unless he changes, which I don’t see happening. So, I’m going to have to deal with that. That’s a me issue, and I’m sure it’s a you issue.”

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White’s concerns largely stem from Hokit’s controversial remarks in recent times.

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Hokit drew widespread criticism after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, when he used his post-fight interview to make a false and derogatory claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama. White publicly distanced the UFC from the remark, saying he was against people making “nasty and false things” about other families and that he “hated that kind of nonsense.”

The incident was not isolated. Hokit has developed a reputation for provocative interviews and confrontational antics. Earlier this year, White expressed disapproval of comments Hokit made after UFC 324.

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Hokit has also repeatedly called out Daniel Cormier, including asking for a fight with the retired former champion. Cormier later critized Hokit’s behavior and told him to “get it together.”

Yet Hokit is not the first fighter to thrive despite White’s disapproval. He joins a list of fighters who have captured and defended titles despite having well-documented friction with Dana White and the promotion.

Beyond Josh Hokit: Not Dana’s favorites, still UFC champions

Francis Ngannou had major disputes with UFC over pay, contract restrictions, and his desire to pursue boxing. He defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to become heavyweight champion and later beat Gane before leaving as a free agent.

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Tim Sylvia also had a strained relationship with White, later describing their history as involving “a lot of conflict.” Despite the tension, Sylvia became two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Tyson Woodley frequently clashed with White, who criticized his performances and fighting style and, one occasion, accused him of playing the “race card.” Woodley won the welterweight title from Robbie Lawler and made four successful defenses.

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Demetrious Johnson had several disputes with White involving matchmaking, pay-per-view compensation, and the flyweight division. Johnson set an UFC record with 11 consecutive title defenses before eventually moving to ONE Championship.

Against that backdrop, Hokit could add another chapter to the story if he defeats Gane in November.

What White stated about Hokit is not unprecedented, either.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Matchroom Sports founder Barry Hearn. Speaking about the possibility of working with Jake Paul, who previously had a legal dispute with his son Eddie, Hearn Sr. compared the situation to the relationship between legendary promoter Mikey Duff shared with one of his fighters, Lloyd Honeyghan.

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He said, “I don’t like him, but I don’t have to like him to manage him because it’s business.”

Hokit and his supporters may accept White’s disapproval, recognizing that they may not be in the good graces of the UFC’s top executive. But that does not necessarily mean White will stand in the way of Hokit pursuing his championship ambitions.

If Hokit changes his conduct, perhaps White and the promotion will be more receptive to them.