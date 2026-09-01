“I Should Have Been Dead”: UFC Hopeful Reveals Surviving Horrific Accident Years Before DWCS Fight

Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series is just a few hours away. The month’s opening event, headlined by the welterweight clash between Adam Darby and Patrick Rivera, brings in a string of prospects who aspire to a career in the UFC. Each fighter comes with a storyline that involves daunting odds and how they defied them to earn a spot on the roster of the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

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In that mix, one in particular seems to have generated considerable buzz. It involves Liam McCracken. The bout against Mexico’s Silvestre Sanchez stands between him and the UFC. However, to reach this stage, the 25-year-old from rom Prescot, Liverpool, had to literally defy death after being involved in a road accident. Speaking with MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, McCracken offered a rare insight into the horrific ordeal he went through back in September 2023.

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“I should have been dead for what happened,” McCracken said. “Never mind. If I survived it, I shouldn’t be walking, shouldn’t be talking. But yeah, life works in mad ways.”

He smiled as he spoke. Even so, those comments failed to hide the horror of what he had been through. Reportedly, the incident occurred in September of 2023, two months after McCracken came off a first-round win over Hyram Rodriguez on a Levels Fight League card.

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According to the MMA fighter, he was crossing the road with his headphones on. As a result, he was unable to hear the vehicle that apparently did not stop upon seeing him. The impact saw him dragged 60 feet. His condition was so bad that everyone thought he was dead.

Surviving such an accident, where he could piece together what happened only through footage and people who saw it happen, was a big deal, for which McCracken felt some “great” power was protecting him.

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As is often the case, accidents of such a scale can, even after a person has physically healed, leave a mental scar that takes longer to heal. Thankfully, in McCracken’s case, he had a solid support system that rallied around and helped him recover.

“I’ve got unbelievable people around me, my family, my team, everyone around me,” McCracken said. “Like I’ve got really good people around me. Without them, it would have been literally impossible.”

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“I’m just very blessed with the people I’ve got around me through fighting and, like I said, just through my family and my team because without them there’s no way I would have it; it would have been impossible for me to get back to fighting.”

It took another two years before McCracken could return to fighting. Making a statement, he defeated Jhon Bryan with a first-round submission on Kingdom 9: Back to Boxpark. He enters the Contender Series after back-to-back stoppage wins over Nonato Junior and Mateus Linhares at FCC 45 and 46, respectively, this year.

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Before Liam McCracken: Frank Mir’s remarkable road back

In the UFC, there are a couple of cases similar to McCracken’s. The most notable is that of former champion Frank Mir. In September 2004, just three months after he defeated Tim Sylvia and became the heavyweight champion, Mir was involved in a motorcycle accident.

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The crash left him with a broken leg that made his career in the UFC uncertain. While the promotion later stripped him of the title, reports suggest there were concerns about whether Mir would even be able to walk again.

It wasn’t until February 2006 that Mir was able to return after a lengthy rehabilitation. While Mir lost the bout against Márcio Cruz, he continued to compete, later winning the interim heavyweight championship when he knocked out Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira two years later.

In that context, McCracken, who has an 8-1 record in MMA, is standing on the brink of a serious career change. Still, he can draw from Mir’s experience and that of several others who faced a similar ordeal as he tries to work his way back to the biggest stage.

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His story is already drawing attention. Combined with a win tonight, it could put McCracken on the radar as a potential prospect to watch in the lightweight division.