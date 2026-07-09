“I Was Going to Sh–t Myself”: Gable Steveson’s UFC 329 Opponent Shares Chilling Mental Health Confession

In two day’s time, Jon Jones’ protégé, Gable Steveson, will make his highly anticipated UFC debut on the prelims of a deeply stacked UFC 329 card headlined by Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Yet the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist would be mistaken if he felt he was walking into an easy assignment.

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Despite being a massive underdog against a highly touted prospect, Elisha Ellison enters Saturday night’s heavyweight matchup determined to derail Steveson’s debut. But just a few years ago, the 29-year-old says he was fighting for something much bigger than his MMA career. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 329 media day, the Seattle native opened up about the mental health struggles that nearly changed the course of his life.

“So I used to be a police officer,” Ellison told reporters when asked about his entry into mixed martial arts. “And first responders, we see, we see a lot; we go through a lot. I was dealing with a lot from the military. I didn’t take care of it mentally. And it bled over into my law enforcement life. I ended up getting put on admin leave, and I was going to sh–t myself. And thankfully, I had a buddy of mine call me at literally like the last second, and he and Jesus Christ saved my life.”

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While details are limited, it appears Ellison worked as a law enforcement officer in Washington state. However, as has been the case with many, the years spent in the military seemingly affected him deeply, and that had an immediate impact on his professional life as a police officer, eventually leading to a mandatory time off. Yet thankfully, he emerged from it. Though he lost his UFC debut bout last year, he is back, motivated to get his first win come Saturday night. However, Ellison’s case is not an isolated one of a UFC fighter speaking openly about mental health challenges.

One recent example is former interim UFC champion Dustin Poirier opening up about his mental health issues following his much-publicized arrest at an Atlanta airport late last month. “The Diamond” admitted to suffering from depression and revealed how stepping away from MMA proved difficult, leading him toward alcohol.

Another relevant example is Paddy Pimblett. The Englishman, who is set to face fellow lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event of UFC 329, has spoken about the mental health problem in the past, urging men to seek help without hesitation.

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Likewise, Sean Strickland has openly admitted to feeling “spiraling” and “mentally unwell” despite his accomplishments in the UFC, including winning titles in the middleweight division twice.

Before the silence becomes dangerous: Elisha Ellison and other fighters urge men to seek help

Echoing what stars like Poirier, Pimblett, Strickland, and many others have advocated—speaking openly about mental issues and being transparent about them—Elisha Ellison pointed in a similar direction when the reporter asked what his advice would be for anyone who had gone through mental health struggles similar to those he faced.

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“Go get help, bro,” the 5-2 fighter replied. “I’m talking to the men out there. We deal with a lot, and we don’t talk about it. Go get help. Go talk to somebody. Ultimately, martial arts has been a good outlet for me, therapeutic-wise. Therapy, man—don’t be afraid to go talk to a therapist. Go tell them how you’re feeling and go get whatever you’re dealing with off your chest.”

Ellison’s advice carries particular significance. Unlike in other sports, particularly those involving teams, participants in combat sports compete on their own, individually. As a result, wins and losses are directly attached to their identity, especially when defeats happen publicly and often violently.

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After going through training camps that last months, often involving tremendous pain and injuries, followed by weight cuts that have a direct impact on mood, fighters often have to deal with financial uncertainty in addition to intense public scrutiny.

Alongside that comes the immense pressure of maintaining the image of a tough individual within a culture that has long acknowledged stoicism and emotional suppression as hallmarks of greatness.

Viewed through that reality, many fighters fear that admitting to anxiety, depression, burnout, or emotional struggles could be interpreted as weakness by opponents, promoters, and fans.

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With attitudes gradually changing, fighters are finally beginning to emerge from that shell and speak openly about their personal struggles. Increasingly, fighters are recognizing that opening up serves a greater purpose, where it not only helps them in their personal lives but can also improve performance, which in turn could lead to greater career longevity.