Why Is Ian Garry Called ‘The Future’? Nickname Origin, Meaning & Philosophy Behind the Moniker

He’s undefeated, hails from Ireland, and possesses both a sharp tongue and powerful punches. While you might think of Conor McGregor, this rising star is carving his own path in the UFC welterweight division. Meet Ian Garry, better known as ‘The Future’. With a record of 16 wins and 1 loss, including 7 electrifying knockouts, Garry is living up to his nickname.

Every UFC fighter has a story behind their moniker, and Garry’s is no exception. Embracing comparisons to the iconic McGregor, Ian Garry’s journey and his nickname reflect his confidence, ambition, and belief that he’s destined to become one of the sport’s greats. Here’s the fascinating story behind his moniker.

What does ‘The Future’ nickname mean for Ian Machado Garry? Forward-thinking mindset explained

Garry’s moniker, ‘The Future,’ reflects his forward-thinking mindset and relentless pursuit of growth. Constantly focused on the next challenge, the 27-year-old views every fight as an opportunity to evolve. Interestingly, Ian Machado Garry’s name has undergone its own transformation outside the Octagon.

Born as David Garry and widely known as Ian Garry throughout his MMA journey, the fighter recently added a significant touch to his identity: Machado. This addition, much like his nickname ‘The Future,’ feels inevitable and carries special meaning in his life. In 2022, Ian Garry made a meaningful change to his identity by adding a new middle name.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rodriguez vs Garry May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Ian Garry blue gloves prepares to fight Daniel Rodriguez red gloves in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0140

This heartfelt transformation came after he

tied the knot with Layla Anna-Lee

in a Las Vegas ceremony that year. Layla, a British television presenter specializing in sports, was born to a Brazilian mother and an English father of Irish and Scottish descent. Following their marriage, Garry adopted her maiden name, ‘Machado’, as his middle name.

Ian Garry on His Nickname: “‘The future’ is inevitable, mate. It’s inevitable”

In an interview with Sports Mockery, Garry discussed his philosophy when asked if he would ever drop the nickname. His response was profound, “When I’m done. The future is inevitable, mate. It’s inevitable. You can’t stop what’s inevitable.”

So far, Garry has proved his shine against some of the toughest contenders in the division. The only career loss on his record saw him give what might have been the Kazakh phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov’s toughest pro MMA fight. Beating Carlos Prates over five rounds also saw Garry earn his stripes with fans. It’s no wonder then that fans compare ‘The Future’ with another Irish superstar.

Comparisons to Conor McGregor: Both Fighters from Dublin, Similar Career Paths

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Ian Garry naturally draws comparisons to Conor McGregor, the former dual-weight champion and one of the most iconic figures in UFC history. The parallels are undeniable—both fighters had iconic moments at Madison Square Garden, with Garry making his debut at UFC 268, the same venue where McGregor won the lightweight championship.

Additionally, both honed their skills and won titles in Cage Warriors, Ireland’s premier MMA promotion. However, while their careers share similarities, the stories behind their nicknames are clearly very distinct. With his name firmly rooted in love and unity, Garry is now preparing for one of the toughest challenges of his career.

At UFC Qatar, he’ll face Belal Muhammad. As Bruce Buffer announces ‘Ian Machado Garry’ with his iconic booming voice, all eyes will be on ‘The Future’ to see if he can overcome the challenge. What do you think—will Garry beat Muhammad? Let us know in the comments below!

