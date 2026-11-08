Ian Machado Garry to Co-Headline UFC Saudi Arabia as Israel Adesanya Takes on Shara Magomedov in the Main Event

Ian Machado Garry finally gets an opportunity that could put him back in the title contention in the stacked welterweight division. Nearly four months after dropping a decision to Islam Makhachev, the Irish star will return to action at UFC Fight Night on December 5, 2026, at Riyadh’s ANB Arena.

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“🚨 BREAKING: The UFC just announced the main and co-main event for UFC Saudi Arabia,” read the post from Championship Rounds. “Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Bullet, Ian Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov.”

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The post follows separate announcements from the UFC. While Garry and Amosov will feature in the co-main event, the card will be headlined by a matchup between former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Shara “Bullet” Magomedov.

For Machado, the matchup is particularly important, given the current stage of his career.

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His performance against Makhachev came under intense scrutiny. Even Dana White appeared skeptical of Garry’s approach, particularly the overly friendly and respectful demeanor he displayed before and during the fight.

Garry was seen hugging, high-fiving, and touching gloves during the high-stakes title fight against Makhachev, behavior that drew questions about whether he had displayed enough “killer instinct.”

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Amosov, meanwhile, presents a difficult challenge.

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Although he has fought only twice in the UFC, the Ukrainian comes with a formidable record, having previously become welterweight champion at Bellator. More significantly, the 31-year-old has suffered only one loss in his career.

The matchup against Amosov may come as a surprise for Garry because, following his defeat to Makhachev, he had zeroed in on an opponent he believed could put him back in the title picture.

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Ian Garry Machado: A setback, a comeback, and another shot at gold

“For me, there’s only one fight that makes sense right now, and that’s Michael Morales,” Garry said during an interview with Eze Talks Sports two months ago. “When I beat him, I’m the only one who deserves a title shot, even though I and Islam have just fought.

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“Whether Islam wins, whether Carlos Prates wins the next fight, it’s two massive rematches, so I go out there and I finish Michael Morales, get my hand raised, it’s undeniable that I’m right back up there for the title shot. So that’s what I think needs to be next.”

While describing a potential meeting with Morales as a high-level contest between two elite fighters, Garry also acknowledged the unbeaten Ecuadorian’s physical advantages, striking ability, and confidence in his power.

Despite recognizing the threat Morales posed, Garry made it clear that he was not hesitant to accept the challenge. Drawing confidence from his experience against top-level opponents, the Irishman insisted he was prepared to face anyone and believed he could hand Morales the first loss of his career.

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Morales, meanwhile, is now set to face Carlos Prates. The Brazilian and the Ecuadorian are scheduled to meet at UFC 336 on January 30 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Garry, however, has already shown that he can recover from a setback and work his way into title contention.

His first professional defeat came against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December 2024, where he lost a closely contested unanimous decision after stepping in on short notice.

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Rather than allowing the decision to derail his progress, Garry bounced back with consecutive decision victories over Carlos Prates in April 2025 and former champion Belal Muhammad in November last year.

Those performances helped re-establish his position among the welterweight division’s leading contenders.

As he prepares to face Amosov, Garry can draw confidence from having previously overcome adversity and rebuilt his championship credentials.

A Garry victory would also create an interesting scenario for the division. While the winner of the Prates-Morales fight is expected to face Makhachev for the title, Garry could enter the conversation for a shot at the champion if he gets past Amosov.