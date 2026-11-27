Against Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria not only lost his title but also something greater—his reputation. While the former champion contemplates a comeback, questions about his future continue to overshadow that conversation. One possible reason that triggered Topuria’s descent emerged recently.

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“I think he lost some of that hunger by surrounding himself with new people who have only known him for a year,” Jorge Climent told online sports betting outlet betbrothers. es.

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“They put him in a world of comfort and fame that, I think, interests them more than him. They took away his hunger. But I think this will bring it back. If he’s truly hungry, he has to rediscover the aura we once had. That depends on him.”

Originally from Argentina, Climent and his brother moved to Spain in 2002, where they established the Climent Club gym in Alicante. The duo teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu, grappling, boxing, and Muay Thai.

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Climent trained Topuria for close to thirteen years until the latter became UFC lightweight champion. However, the pair parted ways after Topuria decided to move his training base to Madrid.

Climent’s disappointment stems from the situation surrounding Topuria following the first professional loss of his career against Justin Gaethje. With his lightweight title on the line, Topuria met Gaethje at the White House South Lawn at UFC Freedom 250.

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Topuria lost his title after his corner called for the fight to be stopped in the fourth round. Gaethje’s beating fueled concerns about long-term impact on Topuria’s career and health, with his brother Alexandre Topuria refusing to let him continue.

Imago UFC Freedom 250 WASHINGTON, DC – June 14, 2026 : Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Louis Grasse/PXImages WASHINGTON, DC The White House South Lawn DC USA Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The former champion is now aiming to return by April next year. However, the concerns sparked by the brutal corner-stoppage loss to Gaethje continue to linger.

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During a recent interview, Topuria revealed the extent of his injuries, which threatened his career. He had reportedly suffered four broken bones. Most concerning was an injury that threatened his vision. By the end of the fourth round, Topuria could barely open his eye or breathe.

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While talk of Topuria contemplating retirement had surfaced before the Gaethje fight, it gained momentum following the loss. Fans and pundits increasingly questioned whether Topuria would ever be the same fighter that he used to be.

This likely raised doubts for someone like Climent, who had worked with Topuria and his brother for the better part of their professional careers before they parted ways last year.

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Climent lifts the lid on what he believes derailed Ilia Topuria

According to the trainer, Topuria’s new management team could be responsible for his recent setbacks. They surrounded Topuria with luxury and comfort, instead of keeping him in the gritty and competitive environment he was familiar with in Alicante.

“Then came Pedro Dols and Inigo Tabernero,” Climente said. “In my personal opinion, I saw how little by little they were taking him away from his environment and people who’d been there his whole life. For me, they didn’t come from the MMA world and didn’t know what this sport demands.

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“And I’m going to be honest, I don’t think they acted in good faith. I have the impression that they looked more for their interests than for Ilia’s. That distanced him from his gym friends. They wanted to take him to Madrid, and distance always makes it easier for people to separate.”

This appears to be the first time Climent raised questions about Topuria’s corner.

Following their separation, Climent told Submission Radio that Topuria made the decision to move to Madrid because of logistical challenges and differing priorities. It seems Topuria was interested in having his own private, personalized training facility in Madrid.

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At the time, Climent did not speak about Topuria’s new team. Calling the Georgian “like our own son,” the veteran trainer insisted that they remained friends.

But Climent is not the only prominent figure to have raised questions about Topuria’s entourage.

Although his comments were not directed at Topuria’s new management team, Alexander Volkanovski took a swipe at the fighter ahead of their clash at UFC 298.

“He thinks he’s an absolute superstar already. “Mate, you’ve bought your followers,” he reportedly stated, pointing to a documentary crew that accompanied Topuria.

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“But if he is a good kid who is just playing the game, he’s not going about it the right way … I think it’s gotten to his head. I don’t even know how much he’s in the gym. It just looks like he does his own little sessions here and there and has a bunch of ‘yes’ men around him.”

While Topuria has yet to issue a statement, he had reportedly unfollowed his former trainer on social media.

Climent, meanwhile, suggested that the doors are still open for Topuria.

“Everything can be talked about,” the trainer said. “Deep down, my brother and I miss him; we respect him, and we have a lot of love for him. They’re family. We love our family very much. I have traveled with them and with their families, and they are all good people.

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“I have the feeling that they have been guided by this boy, Inigo Tabernero, who was the one who most influenced things to end like this. I think Ilia is a great guy, and Aleks too, and for me they will always be part of my family.”

The concerns following Topuria and Climent are not the first instance of questions being raised about the people fighters surround themselves with.

Ahead of her showdown against Holly Holm at UFC 193, Ronda Rousey’s mother, Ann Maria DeMars, had criticized her daughter’s trainer, calling him a “terrible coach” and a “bad person.”