Arman Tsarukyan may be preparing for the biggest moment of his career, a high-stakes main event against Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night 265 in Qatar. But outside the cage, the #1 lightweight contender leads a remarkably private life. Fans know him for his grinding pace, wrestling dominance, and wins over elite names like Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Yet the man chasing UFC gold is also a husband and father of two. So who stands beside Tsarukyan when the arena lights fade? And why does he keep that part of his life tucked away from cameras?

Who Is Milena Tsarukyan? Arman’s Wife Since 2019 & Private Life Details

Arman Tsarukyan is still a younger fighter compared to the top five lightweights. He was born in 1996 in Akhalkalaki, Georgia, although he’s Armenian-Russian. The number 1 lightweight contender has an older brother and a sister, with his father being a wealthy construction business owner.

‘Ahalkalakets’ has always been interested in sports, and from the onset of his childhood, he participated in a variety of sporting disciplines. However, his father insisted on helping him out in his business before Arman Tsarukyan got back into sports and developed a passion for MMA. As such, he would make his professional debut in 2015.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA in 2022, Tsarukyan revealed that he had gotten married before his fight with Islam Makhachev, in 2019, to be exact. He also revealed that he and his wife are the proud parents of 2 daughters. Nonetheless, the fighter prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

How Many Kids Do Arman and Milena Have? Two Daughters Born 2020 & 2022

Tsarukyan is a Christian, and family plays a deep role in his personal identity. Early in 2020, not long after his wedding, he and Milena welcomed their first daughter, a moment he described with emotion, explaining that he named her after his mother.

His second daughter was born three years ago in 2022. However, his brother seems to want a nephew, as Tsarukyan revealed in 2022. “I have a brother, too, and he said, ‘You’re a sportsman. How you cannot do one boy for me?’” Still, even when speaking about his kids, Tsarukyan avoids personal anecdotes, keeping the focus on fatherhood rather than identity. So why is he so protective of this part of his life?

Why Arman Tsarukyan Keeps His Marriage Private: Inside Their Low-Key Relationship

Tsarukyan’s decision to keep his marriage and children out of the spotlight isn’t accidental, it’s deliberate. As we mentioned earlier, his father, a successful construction businessman, raised him in an environment where hard work mattered more than public perception. That mindset seems to follow Tsarukyan today. He wants fans to know him for his performances, not his private life, not his relationships, not the people he loves.

In interviews, he often shifts conversations away from personal topics, returning instead to his career, his training, or his goals. His marriage is stable but quiet, and his relationship with Milena is intentionally low-key and for Tsarukyan, drawing that boundary is a way of protecting the people who support him the most.