Is Ravena Oliveira Related to Charles Oliveira? Exploring the Truth Behind the Name

An MMA trivia story appears to have gained considerable attention. UFC Fight Nights witness a sudden rush of the ‘Oliveiras.’ Last week, on October 12, it was former champion Charles Oliveira’s turn in the spotlight. However, this weekend, another Oliveira will step into the cage – Ravena Oliveira. Naturally, fans might wonder: are the two related?

Before UFC Fight Night 262, or, more specifically, UFC Vancouver, unfolds at Rogers Arena, we decided to take a closer look at whether there is any connection between the two fighters. Are they another example of siblings or relatives competing in the same promotion, like the Diaz brothers? Ravena Oliveira faces fellow Brazilian Stephanie Luciano on the card, which is headlined by the middleweight bout between contenders Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

Who is Ravena Oliveira?

Born on February 20, 1997, Ravena Oliveira hails from Miguel Calmon, a municipality in the Brazilian state of Bahia. With dreams of making it big in combat sports, she began her journey learning Muay Thai. Her focus shifted when she moved to Feira de Santana, a city known for its festivals and parties, to train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at Edilson Teixeira’s Life Team.

Ravena Oliveira made her mixed martial arts debut in 2017. Her early career had its ups and downs. The first professional bout ended in a draw, and later Oliveira lost her second fight. By 2018, however, she turned things around, securing consecutive wins. Her winning streak continued until her UFC debut in 2023. At UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza, she lost a decision to Tainara Lisboa.

She was scheduled to face Ireland’s Shauna Bannon at UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 last year. But Oliveira pulled out of the bout. It took over 12 months before she could finally make a comeback.

Is Ravena Oliveira related to Charles Oliveira?

No records suggest that Ravena Oliveira is related to Charles Oliveira. Among the known siblings of the former lightweight champion is Hermison Oliveira, who is also an MMA fighter. A cousin, Rafael Costa, appears to be making a name for himself in the cage as well.

Why Fans Might Think They Are Related

Much of the speculation likely comes from their shared surname. ‘Oliveira,’ which means ‘olive tree’ in Portuguese, is fairly common in Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, and the United States.

Their full names also indicate they are from different families: the former champion is Charles Oliveira da Silva, while the UFC newcomer is Ravena Oliveira de Morais. Lastly, they come from different regions of Brazil: Charles Oliveira hails from Sao Paulo, the largest city in the Southern Hemisphere, whereas Ravena Oliveira comes from Bahia, the nation’s fourth-largest state.

Though these are not definitive proofs, it can reasonably be inferred that Charles Oliveira and Ravena Oliveira are not related.

