Islam Makhachev Responds to ‘Coward’ Allegations as Dana White Introduces New UFC Title

Dana White has given Carlos Prates a new path to championship gold by introducing an interim welterweight title fight after the proposed matchup with Islam Makhachev fell through. Prates, who is now booked to face Michael Morales, blamed Makhachev for denying him a title opportunity and branded him a ‘coward.’ However, he may back his words, as Makhachev could return looking for answers to accusations.

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“I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon,” Makhachev wrote on X.

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His comments came after Carlos Prates criticized him for pulling out of their proposed bout on January 30, 2027. Accusing Makhachev for costing him a title shot, the Brazilian said, “You told the UFC you wouldn’t be ready to fight three months from now. Brother, you don’t drink, you don’t smoke, you don’t go to parties, and you can’t get ready for a fight in three months? 😂

“Let me show you how it’s done. On January 30, I’m going to knock Michael Morales out, and then I’ll come back to retire you, coward!”

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On August 15, 2026, Makhachev defeated Ian Garry Machado during his first title defense as welterweight champion. Garry, meanwhile, remains the only UFC fighter to have beaten Prates.

Instead of Makhachev, as reportedly planned, the Brazilian will now face Michael Morales for the UFC interim welterweight championship. The pair will compete in the co-main event of UFC 336 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape headlining the card.

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Dana White’s comments on Makhachev’s situation seem to echo some of Prates’ criticism.

Explaining the decision to book the interim title fight between Prates and Morales, White said at the post-fight press conference, “On average, Islam fights like once a year. He was slated for January and then said, ‘I don’t want to fight until after Ramadan.’ You can’t hold up divisions like this. You have to keep moving.”

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Makhachev, meanwhile, has indicated that he still intends to face the winner of Prates vs. Morales. As UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev unfolded, details surrounding the January 30 card began to emerge.

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When asked if he was still fighting Prates on January 30, Makhachev said that he was not. It’s Prates vs Morales now. “We have to now (know) who is better, who deserves it,” he added, suggesting that he could face the winner once he returns.

Islam Makhachev — between callouts and confrontations

This is not the first time Makhachev has withdrawn from an officially scheduled bout. In November 2020, he was forced to withdraw from a headlining bout with Rafael Doc Anjos after developing an infection, which media outlets identified as staph. The circumstances cannot be, however, treated as similar.

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Makhachev’s withdrawal from the 2020 matchup was attributed to illness, whereas the proposed fight with Prates fell through because the January date no longer worked for him.

The tension between Makhachev and Prates developed through a series of exchanges about their contrasting approaches inside the Octagon. In August 2026, Prates questioned Makhachev’s entertainment value and backed his own striking ability, while predicting he could overcome the champion’s grappling.

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He later amplified the challenge in a promotional video alongside his coach, presenting himself as a dangerous matchup for elite wrestlers.

Makhachev’s proposed welterweight title defense against Prates never progressed to an officially confirmed booking. Reports in October indicated that the January date was suitable for Makhachev, although no definitive explanation was provided for his withdrawal.

Ramadan, which begins in February 2027, was discussed as a possible factor in determining his return, with UFC commentator Jon Anik suggesting a timeframe between May and July.