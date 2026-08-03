“It Was a Tragedy”: Khabib, Islam Makhachev Earn Fans Respect After Lunch With Russian Boxer Suffering From Brain Damage

There is a reason why so many fans admire Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Their latest gesture outside the octagon only reinforced that adoration. The welterweight champion is scheduled for his first title defense on August 15 in Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, headlining UFC 330 against top-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry.

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Considering the consummate professional that he is, Islam Makhachev is leaving no stone unturned for what is being viewed as a crucial fight. Yet, despite his busy schedule, the welterweight champion and Khabib Nurmagomedov made time to join former Russian heavyweight boxer Magomed Abdusalamov, who has been suffering from brain injuries since 2013, for a lunch. Footage of the meeting gained considerable traction on social media, with several fans lauding the champion and his mentor for the gesture.

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“🚨𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Islam Makhachev and Khabib are having lunch with former boxer Magomed Abdusalamov, whose career ended after a tragic injury left him permanently disabled. 😔,” read the combat news account Fight Luck’s X post.

The accompanying footage and photo were sourced from Islam Makhachev’s Instagram post, in which the message written in native Russian read, “Stopped by Maga’s place with the brothers for some khinkal (a traditional Dagestani dish) in America.” Had to cheat on the diet a little. 😅”

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With the former boxer sitting in the background, the group, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, could be seen gathered around the table. The images offered a rare glimpse into a heartfelt reunion.

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA, DECEMBER 13, 2021: Mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz

A standout amateur who won the Russian national championship twice in the super heavyweight division, Abdusalamov turned professional in 2008 and built an 18-0 record, all by knockout. In March 2012, he stopped Jason Pettaway to capture the WBC USNBC Silver heavyweight title.

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Everything changed on November 2, 2013, when a brutal slugfest with Mike Perez at Madison Square Garden, in defense of that title, left Abdusalamov with catastrophic, life-altering brain injuries. He developed a blood clot on the surface of his brain that required emergency surgery, suffered multiple strokes, was placed in a medically induced coma, and was left permanently paralyzed on his right side.

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According to reports, the New York State Athletic Commission later faced intense scrutiny following an Inspector General’s investigation into its handling of Abdusalamov’s post-fight medical care, including delays in emergency treatment. In 2017, the state agreed to a $22 million settlement with Abdusalamov and his family, the largest personal injury payout in New York history, split between structured annuities, a court-guardian-overseen account, and a payment to his wife. The case also spurred advocacy for a proposed law known as “Mago’s Law” and helped lead to a New York requirement that boxers and MMA fighters carry at least $1 million in brain-injury insurance.

With that in mind, Islam and Khabib’s visit to the Russian heavyweight, who turned 45 this past March, stands out as a gesture that resonated strongly with fans.

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Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a visit fans won’t forget

Taking note of Magomed Abdusalamov’s situation, one fan wrote, “It was a tragedy what happened to him.”

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The sentiment rang true. Though now more than a decade old, the incident once against highlighted the risks often associated with combat sports, especially boxing. Following their court battle, the boxer and his attorney pressed for federal legislation for reforms in boxing safety.

“This is what people forget when they only see the belts. Abdusalamov’s story is a reminder combat sports careers can end brutally overnight. Kudos to Khabib and Islam for showing up years later; that’s real loyalty. ❤️🥊,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Same reaction here honestly. Fans obsess over records and highlight reels but forget these are real people risking everything. His family staying strong through all this deserves way more attention than the fights themselves ever got. 🙏🥊 Much love to them. ❤️🥰”

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Knowing someone is one thing. Standing by them during one of their hardest chapters of their life is another. For Abdusalamov, seeing two of the greatest sporting icons from his home, Dagestan, by his side must have meant more than anything else.

“Slowly liking the Dagestani culture. They might be boring in the ring, but they (are) definitely good people,” another suer stated.

Those comments reflect a stereotype that has surfaced ever since fighters from Dagestan started dominating the UFC’s lower weight classes. Instead of the knockouts, which most fans, especially the casual ones, seem to favor, their wrestling-heavy approach is viewed by many as dreary, lacking excitement. For the diehards, however, it is a style built on sublime technical finesse.

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One fan summed up the emotions best, saying, “They’re genuinely good people, I must say.”

That description fits both men well. While their fierce competitiveness in competition is well documented, Islam and Khabib are also widely known for their warmth outside it. The meeting with Abdusalamov reinforces that, for all the intensity fighters carry inside the cage, they remain people first, ones who, like anyone else, value caring for others and showing up when it matters most.