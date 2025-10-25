Jamahal Hill Refutes UFC Retirement Rumors as Knee Surgery Delays Next Fight

It’s been over two years, and things still look gloomy for Jamahal Hill. Professionally, with three consecutive losses, his career has been on a downward spiral. And if that weren’t enough, injuries on the personal front have raised questions about his future. Back in July 2023, a ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to vacate the light heavyweight title he had won earlier that year. Now, following his loss to Khalil Rountree Jr., a knee surgery he recently underwent has many wondering about his prospects in the UFC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But Jamahal Hill remains upbeat. The surgery on his knee has delayed his comeback by a considerable period. But that doesn’t mean he’s closing the door on his UFC career. Noted MMA journalist James Lynch shared excerpts from a recent interview with Hill on X, offering reassurance to diehard fans who believe the 34-year-old former champion still has the skill and determination to make a successful return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Out of the octagon, not out of the game: Jamahal Hill recovers

“Just spoke to Jamahal Hill, who tells me after his latest procedure on his knee, the former UFC light heavyweight champion will be out at least a year,” Lynch tweeted. He added that Hill has no plans to retire. But he wants to ensure he’s fully recovered before taking the next plunge. It’s been just under a week since Jamahal Hill posted an image of his injured right leg on Instagram. He wrote, “Road back to gold, taking the time needed to recover and be at my best!!!” His post came days after three of his most recent opponents competed on the same UFC 320 card.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex Pereira, who thwarted Hill’s dreams of reclaiming the light heavyweight belt, and Jiri Prochazka, who further delayed his comeback, secured emphatic wins. Only Khalil Rountree Jr., who defeated Hill at UFC Baku, suffered a setback.

Speaking to James Lynch, Hill further explained his injury and the procedure involved. “Apparently, the cartilage in my knee was pretty much non-existent. Got some pretty bad tears in there, even in the cartilage. So I had, like, a cartilage transplant… These last couple fights, I haven’t really been hopping, bouncing, or really throwing kicks like I should.” However, the surgery has now fixed that issue, and he’s currently recovering. So when can we expect his return? He hinted at late 2026: “I’m looking at the end of next year.”

AD

And he also has an opponent in mind for when he returns.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hill’s UFC comeback is still alive

On his podcast, Hill hinted at the fight he most wants next. Sharing that his focus currently remains on recovery, he stated, “I’mma be honest, absolutely the most fun fight I’ve ever had was the fight with Jiri Prochazka. He’s a fun fight. There are not many fights that I’ve ever enjoyed as much as I enjoyed the Jiri fight, granted I would have wanted another outcome…. That’s the fight I want again. I want that fight back.”

via Imago December 1, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 1: Jamahal Hill interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 44: Aldo v Font Media Day at UFC Apex on December 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20211201_zsa_p175_030 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Reportedly, Hill suffered his latest injury during the fight against Rountree Jr. in Baku. The two had previously been scheduled to fight at UFC on ESPN: Garry vs. Prates, but Hill pulled out due to a leg injury. During the Baku fight, Rountree targeted Hill with powerful kicks. Between rounds, Hill was seen applying ice packs to his legs. Though he fought back, it was too little, too late, and Rountree Jr. secured a unanimous victory.

In response to fan questions online, Hill admitted he’s now addressing injuries that have plagued him for a long time.

Despite these setbacks, Hill deserves appreciation. Even amid a rough patch, he remains positive and focused on better outcomes. He’s also candid about falling short of fans’ expectations: “I haven’t been on my level now for quite some time.”

For fans, patience is key. More positive news should arrive once the former champion has fully recovered.

Who, in your opinion, should Jamahal Hill face first once he’s ready to make his comeback?