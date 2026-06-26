Jean Silva Claims Dana White Is Backing His UFC Title Bid Over Movsar Evloev

Jean Silva’s latest comments seem to confirm the doubts that have lingered for the past few months. Movsar Evloev may not get a shot at Alexander Volkanovski‘s featherweight title.

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Thanks to Dana White and the UFC top brass, Silva revealed, he may likely jump the queue to challenge the Australian champion, even if that means sidelining Evloev, who sits atop the divisional rankings.

“You’re asking if I’d be fighting Diego (Lopes) and then fighting for the belt? No, I would actually get that belt,” Silva said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m getting that belt and then after that, I’ll give a title shot to Diego as a rematch. … I’m the next one in line for the title. I’m the next one that’s going to get that belt. I’m taking that belt back to Brazil. Hunter (Campbell) is helping me out with that. My manager, Ivan (Jatoba), is helping me out with that. Dana (White), as well.”

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“You can see the path they’re trailing me,” he added. “They’re giving me the path to that. I’ve said this before: I think the chances of Evloev fighting Volkanovski by the end of the year, when Volk has said he wants a fight with me by the end of the year, I think the chances of that happening are slim. If Volk wants to fight somebody, I’ll be ready to fight him. If I have to fight somebody else or beat up on somebody else before I’m on my way to fighting him, I’ll fight him at the end of the year.”

That confidence stems from multiple factors. To begin with, it’s not something new. Jean Silva has been speaking about it for some time now. Heading into UFC London, which took place on March 21, it appeared the puzzle surrounding Volkanovski’s next title defense would be resolved by the headliner between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.

Imago Official Weigh-Ins At UFC Fight Night Cejudo vs Song – USA Jean Silva steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Hyatt Olive 8 Hotel for UFC Fight Night – Cejudo vs Song on February 21, 2025 in Seattle, WA, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/Pximages/ABACAPRESS.COM Seattle, WA WA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xPXxImages/ABACAx

Silva, however, remained convinced that he would receive the opportunity because he believed he was the “full package” the UFC needed. He also tied his title contention to the promotion’s business needs, particularly the viewership. And that’s where, some believe, Evloev gets the short end of the stick.

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While an outstanding fighter with an unbeaten record, the Russian has a reputation for winning the majority of his bouts by decision, largely because of his grappling-heavy style. From a promotional standpoint that approach could prove to be a big drawback.

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Silva fights in a distinctly different style, where 15 of 17 wins came inside the distance (12 knockouts, 3 submissions). Making his debut on a Fight Night two years ago, the Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, native was riding a five-fight winning streak before fellow Brazilian Diego Lopes stopped him in the second round of their bout this past September.

A few months later, Silva bounced back from that setback by scoring a dominant win over Arnold Allen on the inaugural UFC 324 card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s refusal to comment directly on Evloev’s contention forms the next part of the narrative.

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Jean Silva’s optimism: The writing may already be on the wall for Evloev

During the post-fight conference of UFC London, when a reporter brought the matter to his attention, the UFC CEO replied, “Possibly, yeah. I mean, again, I’m not even thinking about that. The fight just ended, but yeah, obviously he’s in a great position.”

Evloev noticed that hesitation. Speaking with the reporters, he thanked White for considering him a “potential” candidate to face Volkanovski. But his tone could barely hide the sarcasm as he left it to fate, saying, “Let’s see what happens.”

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Taken together, Jean Silva’s latest comments only point in the direction that the featherweight division’s next title fight is likely to take.

What adds another layer of intrigue to the situation is how even the champion wants a fight with Evloev.

Speaking with nine.com.au at Sportsbet’s FIFA World Cup launch, early in June, Volkanovski, who hasn’t fought since his February title defense against Diego Lopes, expressed hopes of facing Evloev in his next outing. “He’s the deserving No. 1 contender in the division, and that’s the type of champion I want to be. I want to reward that,” he reportedly stated.

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To put the situation into context, the matter may not be entirely unprecedented in the UFC.

The most prominent example that mirrors the situation at 145 pounds belongs to the lightweight division, where, despite Arman Tsarukyan holding the topmost rank, he has been overlooked, with Justin Gaethje receiving the opportunity to challenge Paddy Pimblett for the interim title before getting the chance to challenge Ilia Topuria for the championship at the White House card.

With that in mind, Jean Silva emerging as Volkanovski’s next challenger should not come as a surprise.