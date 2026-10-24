Joaquin Buckley Reveals How His Crying Grandma Shaped His UFC Retirement Decision

In a fighter’s life, a turning point sometimes comes when payout, legacy, wins, and championship titles take a backseat. Instead, family takes precedence. Such a moment seems to have come in the life of welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley, who announced a retirement from the UFC after one more fight. His grandmother was the driving force behind the decision.

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“Yeah, that fight right there, it was devastating,” Buckley said in a video posted on Instagram. “And it really affected my family, right?

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“The people that I’m closest to, you know. Listening to my grandmother speak and listening to her praying for me over the phone and really being upset and her telling me, you know, to retire and to really kind of get away from fighting and really kind of get away from the sport because, again, your mind is your biggest tool and your biggest asset and you don’t want to lose it, you know.

“And it took a lot for me to listen and digest it. But, you know, I took some time. I slept on it, and I prayed about it. And I realized that my grandmother’s right, you know.”

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Buckley wants another opportunity to compete before ending his UFC career. With his children and team supporting him in training, he plans a disciplined comeback and hopes that documenting the process will earn him greater appreciation from fans.

Buckley’s comments revolve around his current career trajectory and the impact it has had on his life. His recent Fight Night loss to Mike Malott extended his losing streak to three fights, raising questions about his future in the sport. Buckley has acknowledged that his goal of becoming UFC champion now appears increasingly out of reach.

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His future in the sport has also brought attention to his relationship with the UFC and its CEO Dana White. At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Buckley appeared to ignore White’s offered handshake while focusing on Malott.

Imago June 14, 2025, Atlanta, Ga, Atlanta, Ga, United States: Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at State Farm Arena for UFC Fight Night – Usman vs Buckley on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, GA, United States. /PxImages Atlanta, Ga United States – ZUMAp175 20250614_zsa_p175_646 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

White later addressed the incident humorously, joking about releasing Buckley before making clear that he held no grudge.

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Buckley’s latest announcement appears to be the clearest public indication yet that he intends to retire from MMA after one final bout. While concerns about his long-term health and the sacrifices his career has demanded may have influenced the decision, other factors could have also led him to consider retirement.

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His grandmother, however, appears to have played a central role in that decision. Peggy Brooks has been an important figure in Buckley’s upbringing and personal life. After his mother died from a heart condition when he was in the sixth grade, his grandmother helped raise him.

Buckley has spoken about wanting to improve her living conditions and help cover the costs of her care. Reports indicate that Brooks has ALS, a condition that has affected their family.

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Beyond Joaquin Buckley: When family mattered more than fighting

It remains unclear whether his grandmother had previously spoken so directly about his career, but her emotional response to Buckley’s recent knockout loss appears to have prompted him to reconsider his future.

Buckley is not the only MMA fighter to have considered retirement after a conversation with family. Many prominent figures in the sport have made career decisions shaped by family responsibilities, emotional bonds, and concerns for their loved ones.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov promised his mother that UFC 254 would be his final appearance after his father’s death and retired following his victory over Justin Gaethje. His mother’s repeated encouragements to stop fighting, along with her wish for him to focus on his wife and children, also influenced his decision.

Amanda Nunes retired in 2023, with family life and her desire to spend more time with her wife and children among the factors discussed around her decision.

Fedor Emelianenko stepped away from competition in 2012 partly because he wanted to be more present as his daughters grew. Family struggles prompted Jimmy Flick to reassess his priorities, although he later returned to competition.

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As for Buckley, while he has expressed his desire to compete one more time before retiring, the UFC has yet to publicly confirm arrangements for his farewell fight.