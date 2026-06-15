Joe Rogan Leads the Rally Against UFC White House Referee After Controversial Call

Bo Nickal‘s second straight win since the loss to Reinier de Ridder last May was anything but a seamless affair. While Nickal secured a first-round stoppage on the main card of the White House event, the fight generated discussion for more than one reason.

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To some, the matchup with Kyle Daukaus itself appeared questionable. To others, including Joe Rogan, referee Jason Herzog’s decision to stand the fighters up during one of Nickal’s takedown sequences became the bigger talking point.

“I’m with Joe Rogan … I hate all standups, but Jason Herzog did a terrible job standing this fight up just after Bo Nickal hammered Kyle Daukaus with two elbows,” read senior MMA journalist Dean Martin’s X post. “Didn’t matter in the end but still annoying.”

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The criticism stemmed from an exchange during the opening round. Nickel dominated the early stages with his wrestling and ground control, damaging Daukaus with punches and elbows. After a cut opened up, the referee, Jason Herzog, stood the fighters up, allowing Daukaus to briefly find success on the feet.

Reacting to the stoppage in the ground action, Joe Rogan was heard saying, “I’m not a big fan of the standup here,” after Jon Anik remarked, “Jason not seeing enough action. Nickal either.”

The momentum shift, however, proved short-lived. Nickal soon hurt Daukaus with a kick before finishing him with a left-right combination. While the first-round stoppage settled the contest, Herzog’s decision continued to draw criticism even after the fight ended.