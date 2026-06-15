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Joe Rogan Leads the Rally Against UFC White House Referee After Controversial Call

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jun 15, 2026 | 12:30 AM EDT

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Joe Rogan Leads the Rally Against UFC White House Referee After Controversial Call

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jun 15, 2026 | 12:30 AM EDT

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Bo Nickal‘s second straight win since the loss to Reinier de Ridder last May was anything but a seamless affair. While Nickal secured a first-round stoppage on the main card of the White House event, the fight generated discussion for more than one reason.

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To some, the matchup with Kyle Daukaus itself appeared questionable. To others, including Joe Rogan, referee Jason Herzog’s decision to stand the fighters up during one of Nickal’s takedown sequences became the bigger talking point.

“I’m with Joe Rogan … I hate all standups, but Jason Herzog did a terrible job standing this fight up just after Bo Nickal hammered Kyle Daukaus with two elbows,” read senior MMA journalist Dean Martin’s X post. “Didn’t matter in the end but still annoying.”

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The criticism stemmed from an exchange during the opening round. Nickel dominated the early stages with his wrestling and ground control, damaging Daukaus with punches and elbows. After a cut opened up, the referee, Jason Herzog, stood the fighters up, allowing Daukaus to briefly find success on the feet.

Reacting to the stoppage in the ground action, Joe Rogan was heard saying, “I’m not a big fan of the standup here,” after Jon Anik remarked, “Jason not seeing enough action. Nickal either.”

The momentum shift, however, proved short-lived. Nickal soon hurt Daukaus with a kick before finishing him with a left-right combination. While the first-round stoppage settled the contest, Herzog’s decision continued to draw criticism even after the fight ended.

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

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