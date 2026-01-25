Joe Rogan Reacts Live at UFC 324 as Josh Hokit’s Brittney Griner Comment Draws “Awful” Remarks

Josh Hokit risks undermining what he’s built so far. Barely into his second UFC fight, the former college football tight end earned the wrath of fans when, during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, he made unsavory comments about heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who would later fight on the main card. But Hokit, who secured his second TKO by defeating Denzel Freeman on the preliminary card of Paramount+ UFC 324, didn’t stop at the cage.

Riding an 8-0 unbeaten streak in MMA, the former Bellator fighter’s confidence may have gotten the better of him, leading to comments about WNBA center Brittney Griner. The attempt backfired, as fans, social media users, and a few well-known names called him out for the stunt.

“I can strangle lightning and mangle thunder,” Hokit said, sporting dark glasses and a bandana. His style reminded some of WWE icon “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Rogan struggled to hide his smile. After claiming he could end “world hunger,” Hokit labeled the heavyweight division a collection of “Tweedle-dees & Tweedledums,” then zeroed in on Cortes-Acosta.

“I got one name on my mind – he’s a deadbeat father, not to one kid, but to nine – Waldo Cortes-Acosta, you absolutely suck,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

If anyone thought Hokit was done, they were wrong. The California native added, “And PS: Brittney Griner is a man.” He moved away from Rogan, who shouted, “I think we heard it all,” as the crowd erupted in cheers and boos.

Hokit’s words quickly sparked a torrent of online reactions.