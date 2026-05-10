Joe Rogan Reveals Canceled UFC 328 Fight Sparked Khamzat Chimaev’s Weigh-In Drama

It all fell apart in his very first title defense. In a closely contested bout at the Prudential Center last night, Khamzat Chimaev lost to Sean Strickland by a split decision, who reclaimed the middleweight title for the second time. Chimaev suffered the first loss of his career, and the debate surrounding his performance has centered on one specific issue: his weight cut.

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Though the former champion made weight during the morning weigh-ins on Friday, he looked visibly drained and depleted on the scales—a detail that did not go unnoticed.

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During the post-fight broadcast, Joe Rogan explained why, revealing that the 32-year-old had spent much of his recent camp bulking up for a fight at a higher weight class.

“It could have been a factor—the fact that he did try to bulk up right, thinking that he was going to fight Jiri Prochazka for 205,” Rogan told co-panelists Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

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That revelation immediately brought renewed attention to reports leading into UFC 328 that Khamzat Chimaev was walking around at approximately 230 pounds.

The added bulk was reportedly tied to plans for a potential showdown with Procházka, with Chimaev expected to move up and challenge for the light heavyweight title.

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Imago Faith of a Champion MMA event in Illinois BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 07: UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev speaks during the Faith of a Champion live interview event on February 7, 2026, at Monty s Elegant Banquets in Bensenville, Illinois. As part of his 2026 USA speaking tour in partnership with the Human Development Fund HDF, the undefeated fighter shared insights on his journey from refugee to world-class athlete, focusing on the intersection of faith, mental discipline, and his rise to the top of the mixed martial arts world. Jacek Boczarski / Anadolu Illinois United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxJacekxBoczarskix

Chimaev himself further fueled the speculation after posting “205” on social media.

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Those plans, however, collapsed when Procházka was booked against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 instead, leaving Chimaev to cut back down to 185 pounds for his first middleweight title defense at UFC 328.

Even though the Chechen officially made weight, after cutting a whopping 46 pounds (21 kg), concerns continued to follow him throughout the weigh-ins. Several prominent figures questioned the process and alleged he had actually missed weight.

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To Daniel Cormier, however, the bigger issue was how badly Chimaev looked physically.

“Look at his demeanor; he is miserable. He looks so skinny right now,” the former two-division champion remarked.

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Those concerns may now be carrying long-term implications for Chimaev’s future.

Dana White reveals major update on Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC future

Speaking about a potential rematch with Strickland during the UFC 328 post-fight press conference, a reporter brought up how Khamzat Chimaev had “really struggled to make weight.”

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Dana White then revealed just how serious the situation may have become.

“He literally walked up to me after the fight and said, ‘I want to move up. Yeah. I don’t want to fight in this weight class anymore,'” White said.

However, White didn’t sound entirely certain when the reporter pressed him on whether Khamzat Chimaev needed another fight or an immediate title shot at light heavyweight, especially considering top contender Carlos Ulberg is currently recuperating from an injury.

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“I don’t know,” White replied. “I’m not even thinking about that, but you know, him moving up’s exciting.”

White also suggested during the post-fight presser that lifestyle changes and success may have contributed to the former champ struggling to make 185 pounds.

Even after suffering the first loss of his career, Chimaev’s long-term outlook still appears strong. But after UFC 328, the bigger question now centers on whether his future truly remains at middleweight.

The coming weeks should reveal more clarity regarding his next move. Whether Chimaev stays at middleweight and pursues a rematch with Strickland or finally commits to a move up to 205 lbs could shape the next phase of his UFC career.