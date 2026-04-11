Jon Jones Details Talks With UFC Matchmaker Soon After Seemingly Confirming Retirement Stance

While they may draw a flippant reaction from casuals, Jon Jones’s recent comments are creating more questions than answers inside MMA circles. That confusion stems from a shifting stance on whether his fighting career is truly over or is he still active. Arguably the greatest MMA fighter in history, Jones drew attention when he confirmed his retirement just yesterday.

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“My gloves are hung up,” he told Red Corner MMA. “I’m telling you things. You’ve got business, Jon Jones. No more fighter Jon Jones—the businessman, you know what I’m saying?”

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Yet, hours later that stance seemingly shifted when Dave Schmulenson, aka ‘The Schmo,’ asked Jon Jones about his conversation with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell in Miami, where the 6th edition of Dirty Boxing, his co-owned fight venture, takes place at the James L. Knight Center.

“We had that conversation tonight,” Jones said. “I took a stem cell right before the White House card was curated. I’m starting to feel the effects; I feel really good physically. Let’s not put any pressure on anything. I’m gonna focus on coaching [Gable Steveson] right now, but who knows what the future holds?”

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The response is likely to raise questions. To understand the mixed messaging, you have to go back to the source of the confusion: Jones’ UFC status and his failed White House card push.

Last year, after announcing retirement, Jon Jones emerged as one of the frontrunners for a spot on the White House card.

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Jon Jones stuck in UFC limbo, but major fights still on his radar

However, after he announced the full event lineup, Dana White stated Jones was never under consideration to headline it. Jones disputed that version of events. In a lengthy, emotionally charged post, he said his team had been in ongoing discussions with the UFC to finalize a deal for his appearance.

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Despite being willing to accept an offer he felt was below his value, he ultimately received terms he considered unacceptable. He also noted he had undergone medical treatment in preparation for a possible return.

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“After everything I’ve given to the UFC, the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I’m ‘done’ is disappointing,” Jones wrote. “Especially when as recently as Friday the UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number. If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games. Thank you to the real fans who know what’s up. Bones out.

From there, the situation naturally leads to a bigger question: what exactly is Jones planning next?

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At this stage, the answer remains unclear, with several heavyweight scenarios still in motion. UFC White House features a heavyweight bout between champion Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane for an interim title in the co-main event. The winner could go on to face reigning champion Tom Aspinall, who is currently recovering from an eye injury sustained in the Gane headliner this past October.

Having been linked last year to a potential matchup with Aspinall, Jones remains in the conversation. While a fight against the British heavyweight appeared less appealing to him, he showed more interest in facing Pereira, aiming for a historic third-division title.

So if Jones does return, he could be positioning himself for the winner of Pereira vs. Gane before potentially revisiting the Aspinall fight. For now, though, the picture remains unsettled, and everything hinges on how the UFC chooses to move forward with its biggest names.