Jon Jones Expects One Thing From Khamzat Chimaev’s Title Reign Despite UFC 319 Dominance

“I’m a big fan of Khamzat.” Ahead of the title fight with Dricus Du Plessis, the Chechen warrior received a million-dollar praise. It came from none other than Jon Jones. The retired heavyweight, who is reportedly eyeing a role in the much-anticipated UFC White House next year, recalled the moment he learned Chimaev had called him ‘the scariest guy in MMA.’

Khamzat Chimaev lived up to that praise. Last Saturday, at Chicago’s United Center, he silenced doubts about his cardio in a five-round thriller. He dominated a hapless Dricus Du Plessis and claimed the UFC middleweight throne. Many now believe it will take years before anyone dethrones him. Chimaev’s win impressed Jon Jones. Still, he suggested that a few subtle improvements could help the Chechen extend his reign even further.

Jon Jones’ words give Chimaev plenty to think about

Jon Jones shared his observations on X while responding to a fan’s question. Asked for his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s performance, he replied, “His control was outstanding; it was a brilliant performance. I’m sure he’ll take a lot from this dominant showing, and next time we’ll probably see him chase more finishes.”

The Q&A emerged after Jon Jones dropped his thoughts on the recently aired episode of ‘Club Shay Shay,‘ Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. Reacting sharply to the guest, archrival Daniel Cormier’s critiques, Jones took a pointed jab, stating how he ends up becoming a co-star whenever Cormier narrates their story.

Notwithstanding Jones’s remarks, it’s a point raised by a few others as well. Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev don’t see eye to eye. So maybe for altogether different reasons, he pointed out how the Russian fighter’s wrestling-heavy fighting style could potentially ‘kill the business.’

To that end, he seemingly disagreed even with UFC president Dana White.

Bring the heat and close the show

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Costa said, “He did horrible. This is horrible for the watchers. This is not good. People will watch something else. They will not watch these guys hugging each other for 25 minutes.” For the record, Costa and Chimaev were locked in for a duel at UFC 294. Only the matchup underwent a last-minute change. Kamaru Usman replaced the Brazilian who pulled out on account of an elbow injury.

According to Costa, Khamzat Chimaev risks appearing boring. Technique-wise, he felt the Chechen used the crucifix technique more to drain Dricus Du Plessis. He could have opted for a clear finish. Similar thoughts were expressed on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer‘s latest episode. Matt Brown felt Chimaev fought intelligently. However, the title win was a tad bit boring. “I thought Khamzat fought very intelligently. I do feel like, again, watching from the outside, I feel like he could have done more,” he reportedly said.

Now here the opinions may be divided. After losing the initial rounds, Du Plessis tried to make a breakthrough in the fourth. but it was too little, too late. Khamzat Chimaev fought him the best way he could.

Dana White reportedly suggested a few names for a face-off against Chimaev, potentially on the UFC 321 card at Abu Dhabi. So fans could look forward to the Chechen bringing out his striking skills in the open to deliver many exciting finishes.

