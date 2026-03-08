Jorge Masvidal Follows Through on Promise to Break Bread With Ben Askren After Full Recovery

‘All good things must come to an end,’ so goes the saying. By that measure, even “bad things” should follow suit, right? Jorge Masvidal’s latest meet-up with Ben Askren offers a fitting example. Months after he promised to visit Ben Askren, who had sustained severe health problems following complications related to a staph infection, Masvidal followed through on his promise, finally closing the chapter on a rivalry that began seven years ago. Askren shared the image on social media.

“Well, I suppose I learned last summer that life is short, definitely too short for holding grudges,” Askren wrote. “So when Jorge Masvidal said he wanted to sit down and break bread, of course I took him up on it.

“Today he came to Wisconsin, sat down, had some dinner, and chatted it up. Turns out we have more in common than differences. (It) felt great to bury the hatchet and make a new friend. Life is too short to hold grudges, bury hatchets, and move on with your life. So glad Jorge was able to come to Wisconsin today.”

The reconciliation didn’t happen overnight. Early last July, Jorge Masvidal extended his support to Ben Askren, who had undergone a double lung transplant.

“This goes out to the one and only, Ben Askren,” Masvidal said in his video message. “What’s up, my brother? I know we were rivals in the ring. I just want to say God bless you. When I get back to America, if I could come and shake your hand, brother, and just share a prayer with you, it’d be amazing.”

Masvidal offered his prayers and expressed hope for Askren’s recovery at the time.

Unsurprisingly, Askren’s post has drawn widespread applause, with many appreciating the way the two former UFC fighters chose to move on from their rivalry like mature men and forge a new friendship based on mutual respect. To understand why the moment resonated, you have to revisit 2019.

Ben Askren-Jorge Masvidal: Bad blood to brotherhood

For most fans and observers, the Askren-Masvidal saga centers on their fight at the T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019. The lead-up to the bout on the main card of UFC 239, headlined by Jon Jones and Thiago Santos, saw Askren trash-talking Masvidal.

The bout, however, ended as soon as it began when the Florida native lunged a flying knee at Askren’s face, knocking him out five seconds after the opening bell. Masvidal’s record for the fastest knockout still stands. A few months later, Askren lost another fight before announcing his retirement.

After his brief foray into boxing, when he faced Jake Paul, Askren again made headlines. The attention returned years later under far different circumstances. Reports of his worsening medical condition prompted an outpouring of support across the combat sports world.

While Masvidal extended his hand of friendship with a promise to visit, days later, another longtime rival, Kamaru Usman, also offered his support to Askren. From his hospital bed, Askren shared a story about stopping an acquaintance who tried to cheer him up using a nickname Askren had used to taunt Usman.

“Had an old friend come visit me at the hospital, and he brought up Marty from Nebraska, and I said, ‘You can’t call him Marty anymore bc he will get p—ed,'” the two-time NCAA champion posted. “My buddy was flabbergasted!”

The message moved the former UFC welterweight champion, who wrote back wishing him well and hoping he would recover soon. The recent meeting with Masvidal showed that even “bad things,” such as bitter rivalries, can evolve with time.