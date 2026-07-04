Josh Hokit Highlights Tom Aspinall’s Biggest Weakness After Demanding UFC Roster Cut

Tom Aspinall‘s long absence from the cage seems to have become a weapon many now use to target him. Since the controversial ending to his title defense last October, when an accidental eye poke from Ciryl Gane left him unable to continue, the UFC’s heavyweight champion has largely stayed on the sidelines recuperating from the aftereffects of the eye poke. The stretch has also left the Englishman vulnerable to frequent taunts and jabs, with some even doubting his viability as a title holder.

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Among those questioning Tom Aspinall, controversial heavyweight contender Josh Hokit has emerged as one of the most vocal critics. Days after he called on the UFC to “cut” Aspinall from the roster for good, the undefeated heavyweight doubled down, picking apart the heavyweight champion’s fighting style while reacting to old footage of Aspinall facing Alexander Volkov at UFC London in March 2022.

“He’s too offensive-minded… that makes things exciting until a proper athlete is able to compete with his athleticism… his strength is also his weakness,” Hokit wrote.

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While Aspinall managed to submit Volkov in the very first round of the fight, Hokit’s viewpoint stems from the way the English heavyweight’s career has unfolded over the years. With none of his 15 wins (12 knockouts, 3 submissions) going the distance, Aspinall remains one of the sport’s most complete finishers. Blending speed one would associate with a middleweight fighter, devastating KO power, and fast-paced submissions are some of the hallmarks of Aspinall’s style.

Aspinall usually wastes no time in unnecessary brawling, instead relying on sharp footwork to control the distance early in the fights. That attribute likely explains why, barring a few exceptions, Aspinall’s bouts never progressed beyond the first round. The British heavyweight has a whopping 7 first-round finishes in just 10 UFC fights. But the need to finish a fight quickly also presents a huge problem.

Against a skilled fighter, the same traits could pose a risk as well. Besides the points highlighted by Hokit, Aspinall’s cardio has come up several times. His all-out assault strategy could unravel against a crafty counter-striker, as such an opponent may be able to identify gaps to exploit while the 33-year-old rushes in to finish the fight. Also, once the fight progresses into the later rounds, his reliance on offense can wear him out. So, a skilled grappler and wrestler can make the task harder for Aspinall. And since Hokit is a former NCAA wrestling standout, he likely believes he can make things harder for the heavyweight champion.

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Even so, it would be premature to take the No.5-ranked heavyweight’s assessment at face value. Earlier this week, Josh Hokit urged the UFC to remove Aspinall from the roster. He also pushed for Ciryl Gane, who now holds the interim championship after a second-round stoppage of Alex Pereira, to be elevated while pitching himself as a suitable opponent for September before a potential super showdown with Pereira.

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With that in mind, it becomes easier to understand why Josh Hokit’s rhetoric toward Tom Aspinall has become increasingly aggressive.

Since joining the UFC roster last year, the unbeaten mixed martial artist has gradually emerged as one of the promotion’s most exciting draws. He backs his in-cage skills with a sharp tongue that doesn’t seem to spare anyone, making him an instant favorite among fans who enjoy outspoken fighters. He has, in the past, berated Pereira with his callouts.

That confidence has only grown with his recent success. Entering the cage three times this year alone, Hokit has a claim to a potential Fight of the Year after defeating Curtis Blaydes in thrilling fashion. Later, his win at the UFC White House event, where the Gane-Pereira bout featured as the co-main event, only elevated his status to a stage where he is now able to make bold calls.

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While some may accept Hokit’s criticism of Tom Aspinall, including his fighting style, a few may still remain unconvinced, dismissing it as a clout-chasing attempt while pointing to concerns that are already well known.

Could Tom Aspinall really be on his way out?

The primary reason behind that skepticism is the way the rematch with Aspinall and Gane is shaping up. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the recent comments made by the heavyweight champion and the new interim title holder indicate their interest in settling their “unfinished business.” The two Europeans are pinning their hopes on a Paris meeting later this year.

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Given the way UFC CEO Dana White has remained non-committal about it, the prospects of the rematch, however, remain uncertain.

It’s likely that Hokit and other like-minded individuals wish to capitalize on this uncertainty.

Given Aspinall’s stature, UFC cutting him off the roster may appear a stretch. But as the promotion has shown before, it has not hesitated to cut ties with high-profile names. Francis Ngannou’s separation from the UFC serves as a compelling example.

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Adding to that, the recent reports that surfaced after Aspinall joined Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom talent agency to manage his promotional affairs seem to have only heightened the existing tension between the heavyweight champion and Dana White.

Taken together, Josh Hokit’s comments may appear ambitious today. But if uncertainty surrounding Aspinall’s future continues, the heavyweight contender could eventually find himself right in the middle of the conversation.